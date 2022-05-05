Exclusive Books’ recommended reads for May

Exclusive Books has over 40 non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on its recommended reading list this month. All are available in store at one of its 42 branches, online, phone and Uber Eats.

All titles are presented on dedicated Exclusive Books Recommends display units where the books are grouped together with shelf talkers in-store for the entire month of the promotion.

Fanatics members also earn a whopping 200 bonus points on their purchases from the list during May.

NON-FICTION

The Wim Hof Method by Wim Hof

Emotion by Design by Greg Hoffman

Beyond Fear by Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim

The Boer War in Colour (available in English and Afrikaans) by Tinus le Roux

Genius by Bruce Whitfield

Freezing Order by Bill Browder

Here's the Thing by Haji Mohamed Dawjee

Milner by Richard Steyn

My Mess is a Bit of a Life by Georgia Pritchett

Spear: Mandela and the Revolutionaries by Paul Landau

FICTION

Booth by Karen Joy Fowler

Twelve Secrets by Robert Gold

The Curfew by TM Logan

Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James

Tomorrow I Become a Woman by Aiwanose Odafen

Hammerman by Mike Nicol

The Match by Harlan Coben

Galatea by Madeline Miller

Impossible by Sarah Lotz

Looking for Jane by Heather Marshall

The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley

White Chalk by Terry-Ann Adams

Zanzibar Zen by Marnus Hattingh

CHILDREN

“To build on the popularity of EB Recommends, and to enhance our offering in children’s books, we have launched EB Recommends for children. This will offer all the benefits we have seen in adult books – a curated list, a customer quick reference, Fanatics points, and inside info on the best books for young readers. Each month, the EBR kids will be published, and will receive the same attention we give to adults EBR - through newsletters, online, publicity, Fanatics, social media and instore display,” says Batya Bricker, general manager: Exclusive Books marketing, retail, procurement.

Ages 6-9:

Catastrophe by De Wet Hugo

Aziza's Secret Fairy Door and the Birthday Present Disaster by Lola Morayo

Minki se Boekedag by Jaco Jacobs

Roomys op die Planeet Zork by Jaco Jacobs

Ages 10-12:

Loki: A Bad God's Guide to Being Good by Louie Stowell

Blinkertjies in Pa se Baard by Marieta Nel

Sabotage on the Solar Express by MG Leonard

Skandar and the Unicorn Thief by AF Steadman

The Ogress and the Orphans by Kelly Barnhill

Picture books:

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

Peppa Pig: Peppa Loves Reading published by Ladybird

The Bok Who Lost His Spring by Marleen Lammers

A Gold Star for Faizel by Rafiek Mammon

How to Count to One by Caspar Salmon

Teens and YA:

Blood to Poison by Mary Watson

Dreamers by Fanie Viljoen

Gallant by VE Schwab

Northwind by Gary Paulsen

Article provided by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions) on behalf of Exclusive Books