Exclusive Books’ recommended reads for May
Exclusive Books has over 40 non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on its recommended reading list this month. All are available in store at one of its 42 branches, online, phone and Uber Eats.
All titles are presented on dedicated Exclusive Books Recommends display units where the books are grouped together with shelf talkers in-store for the entire month of the promotion.
Fanatics members also earn a whopping 200 bonus points on their purchases from the list during May.
NON-FICTION
- The Wim Hof Method by Wim Hof
- Emotion by Design by Greg Hoffman
- Beyond Fear by Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim
- The Boer War in Colour (available in English and Afrikaans) by Tinus le Roux
- Genius by Bruce Whitfield
- Freezing Order by Bill Browder
- Here's the Thing by Haji Mohamed Dawjee
- Milner by Richard Steyn
- My Mess is a Bit of a Life by Georgia Pritchett
- Spear: Mandela and the Revolutionaries by Paul Landau
FICTION
- Booth by Karen Joy Fowler
- Twelve Secrets by Robert Gold
- The Curfew by TM Logan
- Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James
- Tomorrow I Become a Woman by Aiwanose Odafen
- Hammerman by Mike Nicol
- The Match by Harlan Coben
- Galatea by Madeline Miller
- Impossible by Sarah Lotz
- Looking for Jane by Heather Marshall
- The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley
- White Chalk by Terry-Ann Adams
- Zanzibar Zen by Marnus Hattingh
CHILDREN
“To build on the popularity of EB Recommends, and to enhance our offering in children’s books, we have launched EB Recommends for children. This will offer all the benefits we have seen in adult books – a curated list, a customer quick reference, Fanatics points, and inside info on the best books for young readers. Each month, the EBR kids will be published, and will receive the same attention we give to adults EBR - through newsletters, online, publicity, Fanatics, social media and instore display,” says Batya Bricker, general manager: Exclusive Books marketing, retail, procurement.
Ages 6-9:
- Catastrophe by De Wet Hugo
- Aziza's Secret Fairy Door and the Birthday Present Disaster by Lola Morayo
- Minki se Boekedag by Jaco Jacobs
- Roomys op die Planeet Zork by Jaco Jacobs
Ages 10-12:
- Loki: A Bad God's Guide to Being Good by Louie Stowell
- Blinkertjies in Pa se Baard by Marieta Nel
- Sabotage on the Solar Express by MG Leonard
- Skandar and the Unicorn Thief by AF Steadman
- The Ogress and the Orphans by Kelly Barnhill
Picture books:
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle
- Peppa Pig: Peppa Loves Reading published by Ladybird
- The Bok Who Lost His Spring by Marleen Lammers
- A Gold Star for Faizel by Rafiek Mammon
- How to Count to One by Caspar Salmon
Teens and YA:
- Blood to Poison by Mary Watson
- Dreamers by Fanie Viljoen
- Gallant by VE Schwab
- Northwind by Gary Paulsen
