Exclusive Books’ Homebru 25 is not the same old story

Homebru, a celebration of local writers and their writing, is always a highlight of the Exclusive Books (EB) calendar.

Now 25 years old, Exclusive Books Homebru 2022 is not the same old story, but a mirror and a window into SA, where we are, where we have been and where we can go.

“While the representation of local literature is always a priority for Exclusive Books, both in-store and for promotions, Homebru gives us the opportunity to focus solely on homegrown written and published books, and shine the spotlight on them in every way, with no distractions, and for a full month.

“Homebru is the ‘face of EB’ for May on all our communication, Fanatics promotions, in-store displays, podcasts and social media, as well as our pop-up stores at Kingsmead Book Festival in Johannesburg and Franschhoek Literary Festival in the Cape. As we celebrate the post-Covid return of these proudly South African book events to our book scene, it seems timely and appropriate that we, as the book retailer, should lead with a proudly South African campaign,” said Batya Bricker, general manager Exclusive Books marketing, retail and procurement.

Homebru is a remarkable selection of history, fiction, memoirs, current affairs and children’s books on SA’s most pressing and relevant topics. From identity to feminism, corruption to corporates, self-love and identity and everything in between, incisiveness, humour, self-reflection and hope abound.

Exclusive Books chose titles which embrace fresh perspectives on history, share never-before-told personal stories, challenge established views and excavate new thoughts on older themes.

Are things really as they seem? Do our preconceived ideas continue to be valid? Are our long-held beliefs worth reconsidering and re-examining?

If Covid-19 has taught us anything it is to expect the unexpected, and it is in the unexpected that we are entertained, challenged and provoked.

What many of the Homebru titles do is encourage us to deepen our understanding and then reinvent or reframe the narrative, finding a story that serves us now.

Click here for the 2022 Homebru catalogue.

Article provided by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions) on behalf of Exclusive Books