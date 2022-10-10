Johnny Clegg said his formative years were the more important story to tell

Non-fiction Award

Criteria:

The winner should demonstrate the illumination of truthfulness, especially those forms of it that are new, delicate, unfashionable and fly in the face of power; compassion; elegance of writing; and intellectual and moral integrity.

Alison Lowry, editor of Scatterling of Africa: My Early Years by Johnny Clegg (Pan Macmillan), answered a few questions for us about the book, which is shortlisted for the non-fiction award.

Why was it important to publish this memoir?

From his family’s perspective, they wanted to honour Johnny’s memory and wishes. He had been working towards writing this origin story for some years and was passionate about it. He was adamant that the early, formative years of his life and career was the more important story to tell. From a broader perspective, Johnny Clegg was a much-loved national icon — a musician, storyteller, performer and teacher — and his passing was mourned by many. Most people knew him through his music and dance, so reading his account of how it all began offered a unique, personal insight into the man and his vision.

Why did Johnny Clegg scrap what he was writing and start again? How do you think this affected the book?

I don’t think he scrapped anything. He was a prodigious note maker and recorder of his reflections on life. His career made huge demands on his time so writing a memoir sequentially and with deliberation is not as easy as it might sound. The book was always in his mind — hence his notes and chapters not fully polished — but there were periods when he set it aside. I think when a writer leaves a book and then returns to it, there is often a space where one thinks starting over may be useful. A better book may well be the result and I think this was the case with Scatterling of Africa.

How much time was spent on structuring the book?

A couple of months of discussing ideas with his close family (his wife Jenny, his sons Jesse and Jaron, and his manager Roddy Quin) and his publisher Pan Macmillan gave us an overall plan. Once that was decided, it was about six months of fine-tuning and editing.

You wrote in your Editor’s Note that the overriding theme is migration. Please expand.

This theme was not expressly stated but became evident to me as I read and reread all of Johnny’s material. The displacement of people and fragmentation of families, whether as a result of conflict, oppression or the hope of a better future, is a strong theme throughout. It was the impetus for his maternal grandparents emigrating to Africa. As a child he lived in three different African countries in different stages of political transition and this made a lasting impression on his mind. As a teenager in Johannesburg he was drawn into the lives of the Zulu migrant worker community and learnt how the apartheid laws affected, specifically, where they could live, where they could work and how long they could stay in one place. In the book one is conscious of these constant physical and geographical migrations, but also of migration on another level — the crossing of boundaries and borders through music and dance, and the profound changes this can bring about.

What was the most surprising detail of Johnny the person and Johnny the musician that the book reveals?

The person: he loved the bush and was a keen birdwatcher. Being out in nature gave him pleasure and peace. His plan after leaving school was to become a game ranger and get himself posted to a reserve in Zululand. The musician: he saw his guitar as a tool to write songs on and was unabashed about not having had any formal musical training and not being able to read music.

What was the most difficult and scariest part of publishing Johnny Clegg’s memoir?

As his editor, it was about being true to his voice and his intentions and representing him in the way he wanted to be represented. I wouldn’t say it was difficult or scary, but I was aware of the responsibility and the privileged position I was in. We knew his many fans might have hoped for a full autobiography, but that was not what Johnny wanted to write — not then — so we knew this briefer memoir needed to be completely captivating in itself.

Will there be a second book — the later years?

I have no doubt that a biography of the man and his life will be written one day. It is something to look forward to. For now, though, we’re satisfied that his wishes have been respected and honoured.

What do you want readers to take away after reading this?

Humans are wired for story and there are multiple ways in which stories can, and should, be told and received: through dance, music, personal anecdotes, poetry performed and recited. To listen, to hear and to respect one another’s stories can only enrich our lives. Johnny Clegg embodied this.

In what way do you think the book “illuminates truthfulness”?

Quite simply, in the way it is told: with honesty, integrity and an open heart and mind.