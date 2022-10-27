Winners of the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards announced

Mignonne Breier and Tshidiso Moletsane were announced winners of the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards, in proud partnership with Exclusive Books, during an in-person event at Olives & Plates, Hyde Park on Thursday. (A fitting locale for such an illustrious literary event, as Olives & Plates is adjacent to Exclusive Books.)

Breier won the non-fiction award for Bloody Sunday: The Nun, the Defiance Campaign and South Africa's Secret Massacre (Tafelberg). Breier's powerful book explores the massacre at an ANC Youth League event in Duncan Village, East London where police killed more than 200 people and an Irish nun who was a medical doctor was murdered by an enraged mob. Judges said that in this “stunning book, the author left no stone unturned, which brings into sharp focus the hard life residents led in those days and goes a long way to illustrate the persecution of the leaders by the police”.

Tshidiso Moletsane took home the fiction prize for Junx (Umuzi). Judges called this debut novel “a tour de force. Bold, raw and and surprisingly elegant Gonzo-style writing”. Moletsane’s brave story begins at a party in Dobsonville. A guy shares a joint with Ari — an imaginary friend, angel and demon and the rollercoaster of a night begins. There are stolen cars, brothels, sex, drugs and anxiety. It’s a trip of a book that is not only exciting but pokes cheekily and bluntly at the SA we live in.