A fun read and a treat: Wimpy launches multilingual folktale book collection for kids

It’s no secret that Wimpy is one of SA’s most loved restaurants, a familiar family favourite where all are welcome. In recognition of Mzanzi’s cultural richness, Wimpy has partnered with Ethnikids, an online children’s bookstore started by five SA moms, for a second year to give children an African folktale collection in their home language.

Passionate about kids and their education, Wimpy is committed to bringing its “edutainment” philosophy to life.

“Children are close to our hearts and core to Wimpy’s offering. The collaboration with Ethnikids enables Wimpy to bring real SA stories to kids in a fun and engaging way,” says Jodi Law, Wimpy brand manager.