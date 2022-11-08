A fun read and a treat: Wimpy launches multilingual folktale book collection for kids
Wimpy has partnered with Ethnikids, an online children’s bookstore, to publish five SA folktales in different languages, encouraging inclusion and literacy
It’s no secret that Wimpy is one of SA’s most loved restaurants, a familiar family favourite where all are welcome. In recognition of Mzanzi’s cultural richness, Wimpy has partnered with Ethnikids, an online children’s bookstore started by five SA moms, for a second year to give children an African folktale collection in their home language.
Passionate about kids and their education, Wimpy is committed to bringing its “edutainment” philosophy to life.
“Children are close to our hearts and core to Wimpy’s offering. The collaboration with Ethnikids enables Wimpy to bring real SA stories to kids in a fun and engaging way,” says Jodi Law, Wimpy brand manager.
SA is country with 11 official languages, yet mother-tongue books are not readily available, and most children’s books lack cultural context.
“It is critical that children are exposed to literature that includes diverse ethnicities. This positively impacts a child’s self-image and develops pride in who they are and where they come from,” says Seago Maapola, educational psychologist.
Stories that speak about who we are play an important role in representation, building pride in culture and heritage.
“When there is a lack of representation, children are exposed to a single narrative based on stereotypes; this leads to them experiencing negative psychological outcomes and often feeling like they’re not good enough,” adds Maapola.
Wimpy commissioned Ethnikids to develop a multilingual, multicultural folktale collection, giving children access to characters and stories to which they can relate.
The collection is based on five SA folktales, with some of SA’s most talented authors and illustrators collaborating to provide children stories that represent SA’s melting pot of cultures.
English versions of the books are available at Wimpy restaurants nationwide with every Kids’ Combo Meal. Online versions of the books are available on the Wimpy website in all of SA’s official languages, including Kwazi-Khoe, the original language of the Khoisan people, which may soon become one of SA’s official languages.
“This year’s campaign includes an interactive online and in-restaurant experience, encouraging children to engage with the stories. Children can choose their own ending by scanning a QR code at the back of the books, using their own imagination to expand on the narratives,” says Law.
A second phase of the campaign will enable kids to collect 3D cardboard puppets from each of the featured books. These fold-out scenes will include different characters and allow them to use of their imagination.
For more information visit: www.wimpy.co.za/kids/mzanzi-stories.
This article was paid for by Wimpy.