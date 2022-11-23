There's good reason that Exclusive Books is 'Santa’s No 1 supplier'

November — cue Christmas decorations on full display, baubles, twinkle lights, ceiling-high Christmas trees, and the crescendo of classic carols. As the quest to find the perfect gift for your loved ones begins, what better present than one you can open over and over again?

The “Exclusive Books is Santa’s No 1 Supplier” campaign reverberates nostalgic festive cheer — from the wonder of Santa, his bottomless red sack, and the presents under the Christmas tree. Carefully curated titles on the Exclusive Books’ Christmas list all meet the criteria of “giftability’’ — the appeal of a book as a gift. Exclusive Books truly has something for everyone.

Books are often the best and most thoughtful gifts; the coffee-scented bookstores are brimming with some of the years most anticipated releases, from fiction, biography, sport to cookery, psychology and children’s books.