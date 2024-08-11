Reclaiming power with pen
In honour of Women’s Month, we speak to Shubnum Khan, author of ‘Onion Tears’ and ‘The Lost Love of Akbar Manzil’
What does it mean to be a woman in South Africa?
I think it means someone who has to learn how to be brave; whether due to how women are treated in this country or to fight for her place in the front. Women here are so strong, so radiant and full of potential — it’s about fighting for your place to be respected and seen. It means looking for opportunities where you can set your spirit free.
I also think it is about finding softness in who you are and what you want to be. We’re in that post girl-boss zone where we know we have to listen to what our hearts and bodies are saying, that power doesn’t mean burn-out or loss of your heart or femininity and I’m excited to see what that looks like.
Which book(s) by a South African woman writer made the single biggest contribution(s) to your literary work?
Many books. But I’m going to go with a contemporary writer – Mohale Mashigo (author The Yearning and Intruders) because she showed us what we as South Africans can do with writing when we think out of the box – when we challenge ourselves to go beyond the typical narratives. That inspired me to also push the boundaries of my stories and that’s powerful – when we push one another to do better.
Margaret Atwood wrote: “A word after a word after a word is power.” How do you reclaim your power as woman writer in South Africa?
I reclaim my power by writing what I like, by writing the truth as I see it and know it. It affirms what I believe and that makes me feel whole. When I write I am cutting a hole in the sky to show you the universe I see and that is always a powerful thing.