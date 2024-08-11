Reclaiming power with pen

What does it mean to be a woman in South Africa?

I think it means someone who has to learn how to be brave; whether due to how women are treated in this country or to fight for her place in the front. Women here are so strong, so radiant and full of potential — it’s about fighting for your place to be respected and seen. It means looking for opportunities where you can set your spirit free.

I also think it is about finding softness in who you are and what you want to be. We’re in that post girl-boss zone where we know we have to listen to what our hearts and bodies are saying, that power doesn’t mean burn-out or loss of your heart or femininity and I’m excited to see what that looks like.

Which book(s) by a South African woman writer made the single biggest contribution(s) to your literary work?

Many books. But I’m going to go with a contemporary writer – Mohale Mashigo (author The Yearning and Intruders) because she showed us what we as South Africans can do with writing when we think out of the box – when we challenge ourselves to go beyond the typical narratives. That inspired me to also push the boundaries of my stories and that’s powerful – when we push one another to do better.

Margaret Atwood wrote: “A word after a word after a word is power.” How do you reclaim your power as woman writer in South Africa?

I reclaim my power by writing what I like, by writing the truth as I see it and know it. It affirms what I believe and that makes me feel whole. When I write I am cutting a hole in the sky to show you the universe I see and that is always a powerful thing.