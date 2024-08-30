UJ Prize shortlist 2023 announced

The University of Johannesburg Prize (UJ Prize) for South African Writing has announced its shortlist for books published in 2023.

The judges were particularly impressed by the high quality of the entries, especially from the first-time authors.

After an intensive adjudication process, the judges have shortlisted the following books in their respective categories:

Debut Prize

• A Soft Landing (novel) by Wisani Mushwana

• Guerrillas and Combative Mothers (non-fiction) by Siphokazi Magadla

• The Institute for Creative Dying (novel) by Jarred Thompson

Main Prize

• Breasts, etc. (novel) by Nthikeng Mohlele

• Paperless (novel) by Buntu Siwisa

• Three Egg Dilemma (novel) by Morabo Morojele

The prize money is R70,000 for the main prize and R35,000 for the debut prize.

The winners will be announced before the end of September.

Issued by Dr Siphiwo Mahala on behalf of UJ Prize