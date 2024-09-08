The 2024 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist

Here is the non-fiction shortlist in order of the author’s surname:

The Inheritors: An Intimate Portrait of South Africa’s Racial Reckoning by Eve Fairbanks (Jonathan Ball Publishers)

The Inheritors weaves together the stories of three ordinary South Africans over five tumultuous decades in a sweeping look at what really happens when a country resolves to end white supremacy. Observing subtle truths about race and power that extend well beyond national borders.

Judges said: A work of incredible endeavour, more than a decade in the making, as Fairbanks traverses some of the greatest inflection points in post-apartheid South Africa and explores just how the fault lines of ethnicity and culture are driving us ever further apart.

Place: South African Literary Journeys by Justin Fox (Umuzi)

Fox writes: “The idea behind Place was to embark on a series of journeys around South Africa using literary works instead of maps to guide me. While it is rewarding to engage with landscape through the pages of great books, it’s even better to put boots on the ground, text in hand, and experience first hand something of the authors’ relationship with place, to hear the voices of their characters in situ.”

Judges said: A travelogue, in which the author’s scholarship sits lightly upon his shoulders, as Fox pens a love letter to this land by retracing the steps of some of our most celebrated authors, as he takes stock of their influence on him – and us.

The Plot to Save South Africa: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation by Justice Malala (Jonathan Ball Publishers)

Johannesburg. Easter weekend. 1993. Chris Hani, the charismatic ANC leader, is shot and killed outside his home by white supremacist Janusz Waluś. Twenty-two-year-old rookie journalist Justice Malala was one of the first people at the crime scene and he covered the growing chaos. On the 30th anniversary of Hani’s death, Malala revisits the unforgettable events of these nine days.

Judges said: Meticulously researched, beautifully retold and scrupulously fair in finding the heroes while naming and shaming the villains as South Africa teetered on the edge of the abyss, this is a vital – and timely – contribution to our memories of the past.

The Race To Be Myself by Caster Semenya (Jonathan Ball Publishers)

Caster Semenya is one of the greatest athletes ever to run the 800 meter. She went undefeated for almost four years, winning two Olympic gold medals and three World Athletics Championships. The Race To Be Myself tells the coming-of-age story of Caster’s dramatic early life from a gifted and self-trained novice to become the pinnacle of her sport – and takes readers behind the scenes of her inspiring battle to run in the “body that God gave me”.

Judges said: A cautionary tale for bigots the world over, as relevant now as it was when Semenya was running against prejudice across the world. Vulnerable, heart-rending and unflinchingly brave, this is a story that needs to be told again and again, until the hatred abates.

Winnie and Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage by Jonny Steinberg (Jonathan Ball Publishers)

Jonny Steinberg tells the tale of this unique, iconic marriage – its longings, its obsessions, its deceits in a page-turning political biography with Shakespearean dramatis. Winnie and Nelson is a modern epic in which trauma doesn’t affect just the couple at its centre, but an entire nation.

Judges said: Telling the tale of a statesman as storied as Nelson Mandela is difficult, combining it with the story of another icon in his wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, is remarkably ambitious and fraught with peril. Steinberg does it with skill, courage and sensitivity.