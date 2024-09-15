Sunday Times Literary Awards recognise and celebrate both fact and fiction in SA writing

EXTRACT:

This has been his first Pesach alone. Loneliness makes him pensive. Maudlin perhaps. The festival seems to have shrunk to the barest resemblance of its intended form, as has much else in his life. In his case, the practicalities of celebration were reduced to a single piece of matzah, buttered and broken into pieces. Crisp and brittle. Like the memories he gripped, only to have them flake and crumble between his grasping fingers.

He sat at his kitchen side table and smeared chopped liver, scooped from a small tub from the delicatessen, on the buttered pieces. The taste was different, insipid, but maybe it was his mood and not the maker’s shortcoming. One piece of matzah was enough for him. He folded the top of the plastic sleeve and pegged it, but the contents would be stale within days. It is the inherent lifespan of the thing.

He was not sure if he had a determinable lifespan of his own. Rahel’s certainly came as a surprise. And age does not reduce life to understandable quotients, nor does it seem to bring wisdom in its wrinkled wake. Rather, like the sun on a drought-stricken olive tree, it wilts and sucks and burns until nothing but the stump of reminiscence is left behind. A reminder that something grand might once have stood there, but is no more. The charred trunk after the fire has passed by. Cold now, ringed only by soft ash like grey snow.

The first Seder was a few nights ago now, but it passed unmarked in their home. He spent the evening listening to music. Bach’s violin concertos were among his favourite pieces, the dichotomy between the soloist and the orchestra, the single voice juxtaposed against the rabble, the purity of the individual against the power of the mob. It was difficult to know whether it was revolutionary or quite the con­trary — this emphasis on the personal raging against the general. Are we to be governed by the opinions of others, or can we each stand firm? It was this tension in the music that he enjoyed, the anxiety as to who may triumph. For victory is never certain, even in music heard many times before.

And certainty was surely the poison of the world. If you thought you knew the outcome, why bother to undertake the journey at all? Conviction was the absence of thought. The dearth of alternate perspective. Truth, on the other hand, was ambivalent, he found. Though rarely gentle, it was elusive and precious. Once captured, it must be held in the palm of two hands, protected as if in prayer, coloured like butterfly wings that can at any moment be buffeted by bluster.

Not that he believed in prayer.

But he was tired of the bustle of opinion. Viewpoints not shared or debated, but rather foisted by one upon the other. Conversing had become a unilateral act.

In his life’s work, certainty was always the danger. For any detec­tive, assumption could lead to disaster. And real progress was made through thought that was complex. Thought that could hold differ­ent positions at once, like scaffolding that builds a spire. Or a pyre.

Ambivalence was not weakness; it remained our one genuine strength. And increasingly, it came to define his life, and to be absent in his countrymen’s thoughts. Here, they fought like cuckolded men over the corpse of their mistress.

There was much we should be uncertain about.

His Pesach reveries were disturbed by a strange phone call. Even before he knew that it was Khalid, he had grasped that duality. He was lonely, but he did not wish to be disturbed. He was in pain, but he did not wish for it to be eased. He was appalled by the squalor of his unchanged bed, yet he would not tolerate fresh linen. He was hungry, but had no desire to eat. He was imprisoned in their home, but could not bear to open the door. Desperate for contact, yet angry that someone had presumed to dial his number.

And then finally, when he lifted the receiver to his ear, he heard Khalid’s voice. Emotion caught his breath, and he coughed aloud from ... what? Pain and anger, yes, he could feel that still. But also regret.

Not that he would let the bastard know.

People would ask him ... What was he thinking, if he had a wide circle of friends concerned about his relationship with an Arab ... No, Rahel would ask him: ‘Why can you not be friends anymore?’

It was the story of his country, he supposed. Perhaps they could have been friends. Perhaps they were once. The reasons were com­plex, full of feeling, disappointment, resentment. And, of course, betrayal.

This was the Middle East after all.

On the telephone, Khalid said he needed his help. Only his help.

Khalid also said that he knew Avi Dahan was the last person on earth who would come to his aid.

Ah, but that was what drew him in. That dichotomy — the parted butterfly wings held in the palms of two hands.