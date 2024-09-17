News

Story time: Book Dash shares five new books to get kids reading

Five of 11 books produced at August 17 event in Joburg are now available free for all to read, download, translate, adapt and re-share

17 September 2024 - 11:49 By Book Dash
Book Dash has created an alternative open publishing model to get more books into children's hands and homes. Stock photo
Book Dash has created an alternative open publishing model to get more books into children’s hands and homes. Stock photo
Image: 123RF

Traditional publishing systems are not designed to massively scale up book ownership. Books take a long time to develop, are rarely in African languages, are printed in small volumes, and are too expensive for most families to buy and own.

That’s why Book Dash created an alternative open publishing model that cost-effectively and efficiently creates, translates and prints high-quality, African storybooks to get exponentially more books into children’s hands and homes.

Book Dash produces and distributes books for about 80% less than traditional publishing models by:

  • Reducing origination costs: Book Dash books are created using an award-winning “hackathon”-style publishing model, where creative professionals volunteer their time to create a brand-new children’s book in just 12 hours.
  • Using open licensing: By publishing under a Creative Commons BY 4.0 license, anyone can adapt, translate and use their books for free. Removing royalties keeps costs down – the only cost is printing.
  • Printing and delivering at scale: Book Dash sources funding from donors and partner NGOs to print hundreds of thousands of books at a time and deliver in bulk to partners around the country. 
  • Designing for efficiencies: Its books are 15x15cm, to maximise how many copies can be printed from the most common dimensions of paper stock with minimal wastage. The print-on-demand model also ensures no wastage in time and logistics between the printers and the end user of the books.

Its award-winning model addresses key barriers that previously prevented all children from owning many books from a young age. It is now possible to get more books into children’s hands and homes than ever before.

Book Dash hosted its 23rd event dedicated to producing authentic African children's books on August 17, with teams of volunteer creative professions consisting of a writer, illustrator, designer and editor.

Five of the 11 books produced at the recent Book Dash event in Johannesburg are now live on the website, free for all to read, download, translate, adapt and re-share.

Visit here to enjoy them or follow the links below — happy reading!

'Jock and Me' created by Bronwyn Webb (designer), Rebecca Potterton (illustrator), Nathalie Koenig (writer) and Alison Ziki (editor).
'Jock and Me' created by Bronwyn Webb (designer), Rebecca Potterton (illustrator), Nathalie Koenig (writer) and Alison Ziki (editor).
Image: Supplied

Jock the dog is our good, old friend. Come have fun with us! Read the book here.

'Lefa's Bath' created by Tyra Peter (designer), Marion Drew (writer), Ellen Heydenrych (illustrator), and Kelly Norwood-Young (editor).
'Lefa's Bath' created by Tyra Peter (designer), Marion Drew (writer), Ellen Heydenrych (illustrator), and Kelly Norwood-Young (editor).
Image: Image: Supplied

Lefa wants her bath, but where does all the water go? Read the book here

'I Hate Winter' created by Linta Anish (illustrator), Sabelo Shabangu (designer), Kristien Potgieter (writer) and Tiffany MacSherry (editor).
'I Hate Winter' created by Linta Anish (illustrator), Sabelo Shabangu (designer), Kristien Potgieter (writer) and Tiffany MacSherry (editor).
Image: Supplied

Thembeka hates winter. She wishes it was warm and sunny. Can she find something to love about winter? Read the book here.

'Mazi Learns to Play!' created by Liam Longland (illustrator), Jamie Calf (designer), Tumisang Shongwe (writer) and Alison Ziki (editor).
'Mazi Learns to Play!' created by Liam Longland (illustrator), Jamie Calf (designer), Tumisang Shongwe (writer) and Alison Ziki (editor).
Image: Supplied

Mazi wants to play dodgeball with his older brother and sister, but first he must learn the rules! Read the book here

'Oyisa and the Giant Tree' created by Lisa Borman (designer), Kaylyn Taljaard (illustrator), Vuyolwethu Madanda (writer) and Kelly Norwood-Young (editor).
'Oyisa and the Giant Tree' created by Lisa Borman (designer), Kaylyn Taljaard (illustrator), Vuyolwethu Madanda (writer) and Kelly Norwood-Young (editor).
Image: Image: Supplied

Oyisa loves fruit, but she never knew seeds could be so magical! When a seed grows into a giant tree, she finds herself high above the ground. What surprises will she uncover? Read the book here.

Article provided by Book Dash

