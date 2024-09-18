The six titles shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize were announced on Tuesday.
First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is regarded as the leading award for high-quality literary fiction written in English.
The 2024 shortlist includes the highest number of women in the prize’s 55-year history, scribes from five countries (the US, the UK, Canada, the Netherlands and Australia), and two previously shortlisted authors, Percival Everett for The Trees (2022) and Rachel Kushner for The Mars Room (2018).
The shortlisted titles are:
The winner will be announced at a prize ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London on November 12.
Shortlist for Booker Prize 2024 announced
Image: Supplied
The six titles shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize were announced on Tuesday.
First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is regarded as the leading award for high-quality literary fiction written in English.
The 2024 shortlist includes the highest number of women in the prize’s 55-year history, scribes from five countries (the US, the UK, Canada, the Netherlands and Australia), and two previously shortlisted authors, Percival Everett for The Trees (2022) and Rachel Kushner for The Mars Room (2018).
The shortlisted titles are:
The winner will be announced at a prize ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London on November 12.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
2024 International Booker Prize shortlist announced
Mila de Villiers interviews Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka
The 2024 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos