Shortlist for Booker Prize 2024 announced

18 September 2024 - 14:25
Mila de Villiers Digital editor: Sunday Times Books
The six novels shortlisted for the 2024 Booker Prize.
The six titles shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize were announced on Tuesday. 

First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is regarded as the leading award for high-quality literary fiction written in English.

The 2024 shortlist includes the highest number of women in the prize’s 55-year history, scribes from five countries (the US, the UK, Canada, the Netherlands and Australia), and two previously shortlisted authors, Percival Everett for The Trees (2022) and Rachel Kushner for The Mars Room (2018).

The shortlisted titles are:

The winner will be announced at a prize ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London on November 12. 

