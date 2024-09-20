Works of wit and wisdom: winners of the 2024 UJ Prize are announced

The University of Johannesburg Prize for South African Writing (UJ Prize) in English is pleased to announce the winners in both the debut and main prize categories. There was a rigorous adjudication process, in which seven judges from three universities evaluated a wide array of books published in 2023.

This year’s adjudication panel comprised the following members:

1. Prof Ronit Frenkel (Chair), University of Johannesburg

2. Prof Sikhumbuzo Mngadi, University of Johannesburg

3. Prof Marzia Milazzo, University of Johannesburg

4. Dr Rebecca Fasselt, University of Pretoria

5. Dr Thabo Tšehloane, University of Johannesburg

6. Prof Grace Musila, University of the Witwatersrand

7. Prof Nedine Moonsamy, University of Johannesburg

The UJ Prize is open to published South African works in English and spans all literary genres. The panel selected the following books as the winners in their respective categories:

Debut prize winner: The Institute for Creative Dying by Jarred Thompson



Prof Ronit Frenkel, head of the English department and chair of the judging panel described Jarred Thompson’s The Institute for Creative Dying as an “extraordinarily original and beautifully crafted novel that heralds the emergence of a new literary star in South Africa”.

“The novel centres on five people as they navigate the idea of how to ‘die delightfully’ while exploring the limits of how they have lived. Thompson investigates big metaphysical questions, along with what he calls the ‘crisis of the ordinary’, through these vastly different characters. The book is interspersed with moments of joy, beauty and insight as the characters seek meaning in a difficult world. Issues of mortality and the interconnectedness of everything frame the narrative in profound ways that force the reader to ponder the very same questions when the ending is already known — that, inevitably, we will all die.”

Main prize winner: Three Egg Dilemma by Morabo Morojele

Dr Thabo Tšehloane, one of the judging panel members, said: “Morabo Morojele’s Three Egg Dilemma is a witty, thought-provoking novel that blends humour with social critique. The novel masterfully navigates the complex dilemmas of modern life, grappling with tensions between tradition and identity.

"Morojele skilfully captures the clash between personal aspirations and societal expectations, using wit and keen observation to explore the complexities of living in a rapidly changing world. Three Egg Dilemma highlights the universal struggle of forging an identity in a world that is constantly shifting. Morojele’s humour and insight make the novel both accessible and profound, offering a meaningful exploration of the challenges facing contemporary African society. With its vibrant characters and satirical tone, Three Egg Dilemma offers readers a fresh and engaging perspective on contemporary African life.”

The winner of the main prize will receive R75,000, while the debut prize winner will receive R45,000. The top three nominees in their respective categories will receive certificates of recognition.

The adjudicators congratulated all the winners and nominees.

The prizes will be presented at a ceremony at the University of Johannesburg on October 10. Details of the ceremony will be announced in due course.