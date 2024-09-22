Speaking the truth: life in post-apartheid SA seen through the eyes of ordinary people

NON-FICTION

Criteria:

The winner should demonstrate the illumination of truthfulness, especially those forms of it that are new, delicate, unfashionable and fly in the face of power; compassion; elegance of writing; and intellectual and moral integrity.

The Inheritors: An Intimate Portrait of South Africa’s Racial Reckoning by Eve Fairbanks, (Jonathan Ball Publishers)

The Inheritors weaves together the stories of three ordinary South Africans over five tumultuous decades in a sweeping look at what really happens when a country resolves to end white supremacy. The book observes subtle truths about race and power that extend well beyond national borders.

Judges said: A work of incredible endeavour, more than a decade in the making, as Fairbanks traverses some of the greatest inflection points in post-apartheid South Africa and explores just how the fault lines of ethnicity and culture are driving us ever further apart.

We asked Eve Fairbanks a few questions about The Inheritors:

Where did the title “The Inheritors” come from?

“The Inheritors” comes from a verse in the Bible, from Jeremiah: “My inheritance has become for me like a lion in the forest.” “A lion in the forest” is a majestic thing, but it is also a thing that has escaped and become at times invisible and unmanageable, even a danger. For me, the image captures the sense that something many people rightly thought was theirs — the new South Africa they fought hard for and won — then went on to have its own power, its own majestic, unpredictable and even dangerous life. And both its trajectory and its impact on any one individual personally is not entirely within that person’s control.

Were you nervous to write a book about South Africa as a white woman who grew up in Virginia?

This book follows four South Africans — three black and one white. Many Europeans and Americans encouraged me to write only or mainly about the white South African, Christo, and his Afrikaner community — both as a way to acknowledge my limitations as a writer and because white people overseas love writing about “bad South African whites”. It makes them feel very self-righteous and progressive by comparison. It is daunting to write about a culture that isn’t your own, and there are extra complications when it comes to race. At points in the book, I report comments black South Africans made to me to the effect that I was getting it wrong, or that there wasn’t any way I’d be able to write adequately about their experiences, which is itself an experience reflected in the book. But I also think there are a lot of feelings South Africans are embarrassed to admit to each other — even to their loved ones in their own communities — which they felt were easier to say to an outsider. It also isn’t fair to anyone in South Africa to write about only one community in a vacuum. That is how apartheid treated South African communities — as able to be separated. Everyone’s lives, however, are so intertwined — their fates are intertwined in ways they choose and acknowledge, as well as in ways they don’t. Frankly, every longtime resident of Orania has an imaginary black person living rent-free as a huge presence in their heads. They wouldn’t live there if they didn’t! If I hadn’t written about things like that — the way we imagine each other — and then tried as hard as I possibly could, with all my limitations, to investigate and write about the reality, I wouldn’t have been respecting my positionality. I would have been failing to do a basic duty towards the truth.

It is an intensely intimate and revealing book. Was it difficult to write about Dipuo, her daughter Malaika, Christo and Elliot?

There’s a theory that it’s most difficult to write about ourselves, and in some ways that’s true — we’ll never get a full perspective on ourselves in the same way we can’t see our own backs without a mirror. But I sometimes worry the contemporary culture has lost sight of how hard it is to write about other people, and how important it is for writers — whether professional or amateur — to write about others, as well as how hard it is for people to be written about by journalists. It is hugely daring to give even a short interview to a paper — a huge act of courage and faith. So I’m extraordinarily grateful to everyone in this book — the hundreds who spoke to me both using their names and anonymously — to help create as kaleidoscopic and rich a portrait as possible of their country. Our thoughts and our lives are ultimately our own, and it’s so vulnerable to share them. The main characters spoke to me for hundreds of hours, and I recorded almost all the interviews, so in a paradoxical sense I was less worried about representing them than I was about people with whom I had more fleeting encounters, because a great deal of the book is their words. To write the book, I went to as many places as possible with its main figures — for example, I saw the homes in which they grew up. I also visited the neighbourhoods in which Dipuo and Malaika spent time and saw the military bases (Oudtshoorn and the now-abandoned Pomfret) where Christo trained in the late 1980s. So I had an incredible amount of visual, olfactory and auditory material to put into words. But every single South African has his or her own South Africa. I also wrote about people I met at parties and at Checkers and on the street. They weren’t “extras” in the book, and I wanted to make sure I captured windows, even if tiny, on their worlds too. For instance, there’s a two-sentence description of a young woman’s time at Wits, and I went and visited the laboratory in which she worked, even though that’s only rendered in half a sentence.