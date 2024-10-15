News

South African Literary Awards announce 2024 shortlist

15 October 2024 - 13:03 By Ashley Santos
Herschelle Benjamin receiving his debut author prize from executive chair of the Pan African Heritage Museum Kojo Yankah in 2022. The winners of the 2024 South African Literary Awards will be announced on November 7.
Image: SALA

Headline: Literary landmarks

Subheading: More than 30 outstanding local writers will be recognised at the South African Literary Awards on November 7

Quote: The awards ... serve as an important platform for acknowledging the efforts of authors, translators, poets and other literary practitioners.

The South African Literary Awards (SALAs) will on November 7 celebrate a literary milestone in style when more than 30 authors are honoured for their sterling contributions to South African literature at a gala dinner at the Ditsong National Museum of Cultural History in Tshwane. 

The event will honour distinguished writers from a wide range of South African languages and literary disciplines.

The final judging convention and process for this year’s SALAs has been completed by a 30-strong panel of judges, and the names of shortlisted finalists are available.

The awards, founded in 2005 by the wRite associates, serve as an important platform for acknowledging the efforts of authors, translators, poets and other literary practitioners. The department of sport, arts & culture is instrumental in advancing the competition, evidencing its dedication to encouraging cultural and literary endeavours.

“A big thank-you must go to the judging panel, from across all our country’s official languages and 16 literary categories, who have read, analysed and finally reached consensus on which authors’ work makes the cut,” said Morakabe Raks Seakhoa, MD of the wRite associates and the SALAs’ founding executive director, highlighting the significance of this year’s event.

“The success of the awards reflects the dynamic and evolving literary scene in South Africa. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of exceptional writers who have made a significant impact.

“The SALAs have always been a courageous pioneering venture, and the future will undoubtedly [reveal] our growth potential. We have an enterprising advisory board, and a number of new ideas are being considered, such as rebranding some of the existing categories and expanding and adding others, such as women’s writing and writing by/for people living with disabilities.”

2024 SALA shortlist

Children’s Literature Award

Riana Scheepers — Saartjie die spinnekop met sewe bene
Roslynne Toerien — The Rumbling Rhino
Kwazi Ndlangisa — Vukani Kusile
Deidré Jantjies — Stories in die wind

First-Time Published Author Award

Tebello Mzamo — I Did Not Die
Mafika Jetro Mahlangu — Umrhayili
Bonga Matu — Thula Mama Thula: Big Girls Don’t Cry
Sinethemba Simlindile Bhila — Hawu Mfundisi
Mbhazima Silence Baloyi — Ndzi khomeleni
Lwando Dlephu — Amava Ahlabahlosile 
Constance Marry Mkomi — Zakwetfu
Nonceba Mabena — Isikhwebu
Beauty Maretsane Madihlabe — Ke tlo mo palediša

Youth Literature Award

Luke Calder — Rodentia
Phiwokuhle Phiwe Dekisile — Umsinga Wothando
Kobate John Sekele — Ba kwa ka letlalo
Nellie Alberts — Reg in die middel van nêrens

K Sello Duiker Memorial Literary Award

Jarred Thompson — The Institute for Creative Dying
Sihle Qwabe — The Resurrection

Poetry Award

Zihnziswa Nyokana — Ilizwi Lamazwi Wakho
Fhulufhelo Ntsieni — Rudzani
Rivalani Jonathan Ngomani — Sayense ya Vutlhokovetseri
Sithembele Isaac Xhegwana — Dark Lines of History: Poems
Sipho Banda — A Crowded Lonely Walk
Rudzani Eric Mmbengwa — Ngwedzamilambo

Nadine Gordimer Short Story Award

Carien Smith — Bot
Diane Awerbuck — Inside your body there are flowers
Dawn Garisch — What Remains

Creative Non-Fiction Literary Award

Sihle Khumalo — Milk the Beloved Country
Justin Fox — Place
David Moroke — Moyagoleele

Novel Award

Barry Gilder — At Fire Hour
Jabulane Johan Ncongwane — Lifa Letilima
Johan Vlok Louw — Sons of Mud
Sithembile Mputa — Unyana Wolahleko
SJ Naudé — Van vaders en vlugtelinge
Thivhusiwi Tshindane Tshivhula — U Gidima Hu Fhirwa Nga U Tshimbila
Kabelo Duncan Kgatea — Tsamaya sentle 'tata' Mandela

Literary Translators Award

Karen Press — Pillage
Misokuhle Nyathikazi — Ntofo-Ntofo
Michiel Heyns — The Dao of Daniel
Moses Seletisha — Dithetosello le dithetotumišo
Vonani Bila — Khanimamba N’wantlhadyana na Mbila
Eben Venter — Decima

Article issued by Ashley Santos on behalf of the SALAs

