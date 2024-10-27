Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist 2024

Non-fiction Award Criteria

The illumination of truthfulness, especially those forms of it that are new, delicate, unfashionable and fly in the face of power; compassion; elegance of writing; and intellectual and moral integrity.

Here is the non-fiction shortlist in order of the author’s surname:

The Inheritors: An Intimate Portrait of South Africa’s Racial Reckoning by Eve Fairbanks (Jonathan Ball Publishers)

A work of incredible endeavour, more than a decade in the making, as Fairbanks traverses some of the greatest inflection points in post-apartheid South Africa and explores just how the fault lines of ethnicity and culture are driving us ever further apart.

Place: South African Literary Journeys by Justin Fox (Umuzi)

A travelogue, in which the author’s scholarship sits lightly upon his shoulders, as Fox pens a love letter to this land by retracing the steps of some of our most celebrated authors, as he takes stock of their influence on him – and us.