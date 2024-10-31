Here are the winners of the 2024 Sunday Times Literary Awards

Jonny Steinberg and Andrew Brown were announced winners of the 2024 Sunday Times Literary Awards, in proud partnership with Exclusive Books, during an in-person event at The Melrose Gallery in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

Steinberg won the non-fiction award for Winnie and Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage. (Jonathan Ball Publishers).

Steinberg tells the tale of this unique, iconic marriage – its longings, its obsessions, its deceits in a page-turning political biography with Shakespearean dramatis.

Winnie and Nelson is a modern epic in which trauma doesn’t affect just the couple at its centre, but an entire nation.

“Telling the tale of a statesman as storied as Nelson Mandela is difficult, combining it with the story of another icon in his wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, is remarkably ambitious and fraught with peril. Steinberg does it with skill, courage and sensitivity,” said the judges.