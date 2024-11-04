Sunday Times Literary Awards: notes from the judges

Kevin Ritchie, the chair of the non-fiction judging panel,shares his thoughts on this year’s non-fiction list

The judges’ decision this year was both unanimous and instantaneous. Jonny Steinberg’s Winnie and Nelson, Portrait of a Marriage, is the work of a generational talent.

Winning the non-fiction category to become the first three-time winner in the history of the Sunday Times literary awards, 11 years after his initial win for The Number, proves both the longevity of Steinberg’s career as a writer and the exponential growth of his command of his craft.

The margin of his victory this year, should not detract from the quality of the shortlist. It is not trite to say that each one of the four other shortlisted books could have won in a different year, indeed the same could be said for several of the other books in the longlist that were unfortunate not to make the shortlist.

This year’s shortlist though, in a wonderful moment of synchronicity, provides the perfect backdrop for Steinberg’s opus in the 30th anniversary of our democracy.

Justice Malala’s The Plot to Save South Africa was as timely as it was important. Beautifully written and researched, it should be compulsory reading with its riveting account of perhaps South Africa’s most important inflection point in the last three decades, as should Eve Fairbanks wonderful exposition, The Inheritors. 14 years in the making, it is a wonderful exemplar of both long form and enterprise journalism.

Caster Semenya’s Race to be myself, is a clarion call against prejudice from a country that emerged from the depths of bigotry to give her the protection to be herself and the space to take on the world. It’s a story that is compelling in its vulnerability and inspiring in its relentless courage , while Justin Fox’s Place is a masterclass in literary travel writing, fusing two very disparate genres and setting down a marker for the writers who come afterwards.