Highlights from the 2024 South African Literary Awards

19 November 2024 - 06:30 By Sinhle Hlatshwayo
The 19th edition of the South African Literary Awards honoured writers, translators and other literary practitioners across 16 categories.
Image: SALA

The 2024 South African Literary Awards (Sala) took place on November 7 at the Ditsong National Museum of Cultural History, honouring exceptional contributions to South African literature.

The Lifetime Achievement Literary Award went to Kanakana Yvonne Ladzani for her remarkable body of work, celebrating her lasting impact on the nation's literary heritage.

In the Chairperson's Literary Award category, Barbara Masekela was recognised for her significant contributions to the literary field.

The first-time published author award showcased emerging talents, with winners including:

  • Mafika Jetro Mahlangu for Umrhayili
  • Bonga Matu for Thula Mama Thula – Big Girls Don’t Cry
  • Sinethemba Simlindile Bhila for Hawu Mfundisi
  • Lwando Dlephu for Amava Ahlabahlosile
  • Beauty Maretsane Madihlabe for Ke tlo mo paledisa

In poetry, Fhulufhelo Ntsieni received the award for Rudzani and Sithembele Isaac Xhegwana was honoured for Dark Lines of History: Poems.

The Children's Literature Award went to Kwazi Ndlangisa for Vukani Kusile and Deidré Jantjies for Stories in die wind.

In the Literary Journalism Award category, Gugulethu Mhlungu was acknowledged for her literary promotional work, alongside SAFM: SABC English Radio Station for The Book Reading Programme. 

This year's awards ceremony celebrated a diverse array of voices and achievements, reinforcing Sala's commitment to honouring excellence in South African literature.

The complete list of winners can be read here.

Issued by Sinhle Hlatshwayo on behalf of Sala

