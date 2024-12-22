Reads of the year: 2024

Alistair Mackay

Evenings & Weekends by Oisín McKenna

I’m a big fan of Sally Rooney, and this novel in a similar vein scratches the same itch, but makes things queer, poly and East London cool. Told over the course of a weekend in London, during a heatwave, we follow the lives of Ed and Maggie, about to have a baby and leave the city; her best friend Phil, who’s finding non-monogamy with Keith tricky; and Phil’s mom, full of yearning and sadness after having received bad news. I loved the tension between what the characters think and how they express themselves, and the tragic misunderstanding that comes from that. I also loved the unexpected flashes of recognition, and the way that, the more time I spent with the characters, the more I rooted for them, even those I’d found unsympathetic to start with. It's a sexy book; a beautiful snapshot of what it feels like to be alive.

Andrew Brown

Show Me the Place by Hedley Twidle

I devoured this quirky collection of essays with childlike happiness. Essayists frighten me — because they're invariably cleverer than I am, and because they're happy to flaunt it! I've read essays where only the first and last sentences have made sense (with a dictionary close at hand). These stories are different: accessible, funny and deeply human. Twiddle attacks the same theme from bizarre, unconnected angles: his (and our) search for an alternative way to be. Can we escape the mundane and adopt a new “place” for ourselves? Self-deprecating but searingly insightful, ultimately Twidle laughs darkly at himself more than at the odd, ungrounded characters that populate his journeys. A light yet profound read.

Anna Stroud

Once Removed by David Mann

Published in March 2024, Mann’s debut collection of short fiction is nothing short of excellent. It unfolds like a play, taking the reader into the South African art world, where Mann makes a living as an editor and arts writer. With vivid scenes and sharp reflections, each of the 13 tales reveals a different side of the local art scene: the crumbling museums, ageing legends, art collectives that don’t go anywhere, the mercurial nature of funders. Elegant, poignant and wry, it's become a permanent fixture on my bedside table next to Mary Oliver’s Dog Songs and The Book of Delights by Ross Gay.

Bron Sibree

Juice by Tim Winton



A hefty 500-plus-page new novel, which sears in your consciousness with frightening power. There’s a fearsome beauty to this 11th novel by the novelist dubbed “Australia’s living legend” by The New York Times. It's the tale of a horrific future; a forewarning of the bleak realities of a heating planet, told by an unnamed narrator driving across a blighted, ash-covered landscape at night with a nameless, wordless child, seeking shelter from scalding heat and civil disintegration. In a Scheherazade-like quest, the narrator unspools his life story to a menacing, armed stranger in exchange for their lives. In this brave, heartfelt novel, “juice” doesn't merely refer to fuel, but to the question whether we have the physical and moral courage to confront the cause or effects of a rapidly heating planet. If we don’t, who will?

CA Davids

Blue Ruin by Hari Kunzru

What a rare year 2024 was for me as a reader with local and international titles that kept me glued to the page, reading at times with a sense of urgency, and at others for the companionship and joy of a writer’s imagination. This book, one of my favourites, introduces Jay, a once-edgy artist who's fallen out of the frame of his own life. Now a delivery driver during a pandemic, he finds himself back with Alice, a former best friend he once loved whose betrayals mount, and in an art world that's remained alluring, dangerous (often deadly) and caustic. Kunzru casts a sharp eye on the 1990s British art scene, and constructs a beautifully written story that never flinches from big ideas.

Claire Keeton

Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner

The prose flows like mercury and cuts like shards of glass, reflecting the obsessions of society in the 21st century, in a story about a rogue America secret agent infiltrating a militant eco-commune in rural France. Shortlisted for the 2024 Booker Prize, the story shifts between the finely-wrought characters of the Le Moulin, shot through with pathos and humour, to the existential musings of Bruno, a mentor to the commune. The ruthless Sadie finds herself drawn to his emails, while forging relationships with activists she's waiting to betray. It’s a glittering masterpiece with universal themes. Closer to home, I loved Leo by Deon Meyer.



David Mann

Show Me the Place by Hedley Twidle

Twidle’s new book of essays was such a joy to read. His writing is funny, engaging, exquisitely written and reminds you of the real necessity of being actively and curiously in conversation with the world around you. The essay about tracking down Cecil John Rhodes’ missing nose is of the best things I’ve read this year.

Diane Awerbuck

Love Stories for Ghosts by Alex Latimer

“The Collection” is a perfect short story: after his death, a man gathers every eyelash, skin cell and tooth he's ever lost. “Extinction” is the old age of coelacanth lady Margorie Courtenay Latimer (no relation, but people keep asking) intersecting with the death of the writer’s mother. “The Smell” follows a bad man reincarnated as a terrible stink — a miasma — which falls hopelessly in love with a woman. His attempts to woo her are hilarious and poignant, Latimer’s speciality combination. His kind vision, giraffe-tongue reach and clear-eyed poetry transform loss and longing into detailed ecosystems and entire cosmologies of love: ridiculous, romantic, divine. Guy Neveling’s photographs add another layer of meaning, intensely specific but also archetypal. It's earned its place on the Book Lounge Book of the Year list.

Haidar Eid

The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation Around the World by Antony Loewenstein.

It details how Israel has turned Palestine into the perfect “laboratory” for its military-technology complex, involving surveillance, home demolitions, incarceration and brutality, and hi-tech tools. The weapons manufactured by the “Start-up Nation” are marketed as “battle-tested” because they've been used in besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Loewenstein, whom I met in Gaza after the 2009 massacre, argues convincingly that the occupation of Palestine, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza, has provided Israel with a testing ground for developing its weapons and surveillance technology before exporting them to the world, including European countries and Middle Eastern despotic regimes. He argues that Israel has become a main player in Europe’s efforts “to both militarise its borders and deter new arrivals” (in other words, migrants). One important section of the book focuses on the role played by the cyber-arms firm responsible for creating the Pegasus spyware used by government intelligence agencies worldwide to infiltrate private mobile phones. Loewenstein makes it clear that, without US financial support for its weapons industry, Israel wouldn't have been able to commit the ongoing genocide in Gaza, as well as the crimes of apartheid and ethnic cleansing. This book is a must-read in a time of genocide.

Hamilton Wende

Enter Ghost by Isabella Hammad

A profound meditation on identity, art, creativity, memory, and the human spirit under oppression. Sonia is a Palestinian actor who returns to her homeland from London. From the moment she arrives, she's confronted by the realities of her identity as a Palestinian under Israeli rule. She's strip-searched at the airport on arrival. But the book isn't merely an angry denunciation of Israeli persecution. Sonia and her family and friends are determined to live their lives as normally as they can — which means staging a production of Hamlet in the West Bank. The resulting mix of history, literature and human connection is both moving and fascinating. Ghosts — of family, of homes from which people were evicted, of fading memories, and of the land itself — swirl through the narrative, as does the revisited, reimagined meaning and relevance of Shakespeare in our times.

Hedley Twidle

Land | Lines by Shari Daya

I resolved to read more poetry this year and was immediately rewarded by this debut collection, from local independent publisher Karavan Press. Daya is a cultural geographer who refracts her home city of Cape Town (and various elsewheres) via intricate and beautifully worked “maps of memory”. It's a politically astute but warm, often celebratory set of writings at the intersection of private, public and natural history. The poems take us from trainlines to swimming dams, from aeroplane toilets to deserts, from parenting to roadblocks to prayer rooms. Daya writes with lyrical precision and a synaesthesia-like blurring of the senses. The opening poem, “The Fireflies”, invites us to step “into a choir of lights, a festival, a night bazaar”: Each rising flight’s a note as clean, indeed,/as flame, heard in the retinas, the same/sound sung by the stars, embroidered on the plush/hem of the forest.