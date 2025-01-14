News

Exclusive Books recommends these reads in January

14 January 2025 - 12:04 By Helen Holyoake
Reading can be a powerful tool for learning and achieving, for both young and old. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

January is often about starting anew on a fresh slate — a blank page, as it were.

In the publishing world, there is such a profusion of new releases in December that we often need January to catch up on literary gems and bookish finds we may have missed during the festive mayhem.

Exclusive Books Recommends for January celebrates novels and non-fiction you may have missed at the end of last year.

Kickstart your January with Exclusive Books' recommended reads.
Image: Supplied

Heavyweights in fiction:

Fiction titles to look forward to in January.
Image: Supplied

Non-fiction stand-out titles:

Add these non-fiction titles to your January reading list.
Image: Supplied

January also sees the return of the supremely popular Reading is My Superpower campaign, reminding young and old how reading and words can be a powerful tool for learning and achieving. An indispensable book in your armoury is a dictionary, which is why Exclusives have five of their most popular titles on special price promotion during January.

Issued by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions) on behalf of Exclusive Books

