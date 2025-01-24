Light that spark and embrace story time on #WorldReadAloudDay

When you read a story to a child you spark imagination, encourage empathy and set them up for a life of learning.
World Read Aloud Day is on February 5. We are reaching out to invite you to join us in a movement that is more than an event, it’s a call to action to spread a love of reading with children and a celebration of your inner child through the simple joy of reading aloud.
The Publishers’ Association of South Africa’s Literacy Committee is collaborating with Nal’ibali to celebrate the power of reading and the impact it has on fostering understanding, curiosity and connections between people of all ages and backgrounds. In an increasingly digital world, it is essential to remind ourselves of the value and pleasure found in the tactile, interactive experience of sharing a book together.
Why is this important? Many studies have underlined the role reading for pleasure plays in the academic and social development of children. It is the cornerstone of lifelong learning, a fundamental key to unlocking a child’s potential. Yet in our bustling lives, reading aloud to and with children is often overlooked.
This is where you come in. As teachers, parents, journalists, influencers, authors, illustrators and key government officials, you have the power to light a spark. Your voice can inspire. Your actions can mobilise communities. Together, we can transform reading from a solitary act into a shared joy.
We invite you to mark this day in your calendars. Plan an event, share your favourite story, reach out to schools, libraries and community centres in your area. Post to your social media platforms using #wrad2025 or #nalibaliwrad2025 to encourage everyone to read aloud to and with children. Look out for more information from us next week including activation packs and ideas for fun activities.
Pledge your commitment by visiting the link https://nalibali.org/wrad2025.
Together, we can ensure as many children as possible experience the joy and wonder of reading.
Article issued by Terry Morris, head of the Publishers’ Association Literacy Committee
Light that spark and embrace story time on #WorldReadAloudDay
Image: Supplied/PASA
