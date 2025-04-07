“At Nal'ibali we strive to instil in our children and their families a love of reading for enjoyment in African languages. With the department of basic education implementing mother tongue-based bilingual education (MTbBE) this year, Nal'ibali has been ready for this moment for more than 12 years,” says Lorato Trok, director of Nal'ibali (isiXhosa for “here’s the story”), the national reading-for-enjoyment campaign which seeks to spark and embed a culture of reading in children from birth to 12 years old.
“Through our much-loved multilingual reading supplements, radio stories in 11 official SA languages and free-to-download audio stories on our digital platforms, we are at the forefront of strengthening the curricular resources of MTbBE, bringing joyful reading to classrooms.
“This quarter we will continue to centre children in everything we do. We will always have a good story to tell with you on our side.”
Nal’ibali: a quarterly message on children’s literacy from the campaign’s managing director
Image: Daniel Born
“At Nal'ibali we strive to instil in our children and their families a love of reading for enjoyment in African languages. With the department of basic education implementing mother tongue-based bilingual education (MTbBE) this year, Nal'ibali has been ready for this moment for more than 12 years,” says Lorato Trok, director of Nal'ibali (isiXhosa for “here’s the story”), the national reading-for-enjoyment campaign which seeks to spark and embed a culture of reading in children from birth to 12 years old.
“Through our much-loved multilingual reading supplements, radio stories in 11 official SA languages and free-to-download audio stories on our digital platforms, we are at the forefront of strengthening the curricular resources of MTbBE, bringing joyful reading to classrooms.
“This quarter we will continue to centre children in everything we do. We will always have a good story to tell with you on our side.”
Image: Supplied
Nal'ibali: fun figures
Image: Supplied
Keen to learn more about the nationwide literacy campaign? Click here to read Nal'ibali: Here's Our Story.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Easter Eggstravaganza at Bridge Books
Light that spark and embrace story time on #WorldReadAloudDay
Animal(iterature): From ungulates to two-legged animals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos