Nal’ibali: a quarterly message on children’s literacy from the campaign’s managing director

07 April 2025 - 11:26 By Nal'ibali
Children enjoy stories supplied by Nal'ibali at a World Read Aloud Day event at Sandton City, Johannesburg.
Image: Daniel Born

At Nal'ibali we strive to instil in our children and their families a love of reading for enjoyment in African languages. With the department of basic education implementing mother tongue-based bilingual education (MTbBE) this year, Nal'ibali has been ready for this moment for more than 12 years,says Lorato Trok, director of Nal'ibali (isiXhosa for “here’s the story”), the national reading-for-enjoyment campaign which seeks to spark and embed a culture of reading in children from birth to 12 years old.

Through our much-loved multilingual reading supplements, radio stories in 11 official SA languages and free-to-download audio stories on our digital platforms, we are at the forefront of strengthening the curricular resources of MTbBE, bringing joyful reading to classrooms.

This quarter we will continue to centre children in everything we do. We will always have a good story to tell with you on our side.” 

Did you know the following fun factoids about Nal'ibali?
Image: Supplied

Nal'ibali: fun figures

Nal'ibali is nourishing our children's love of reading, one book at a time.
Image: Supplied

Keen to learn more about the nationwide literacy campaign? Click here to read Nal'ibali: Here's Our Story.

