Introducing the Bookist app

15 April 2025 - 13:27 By Janine Daniels
Find personalised book suggestions for free with Bookist.
Image: Supplied

Stop the endless hunt for the perfect book. Similar to Tinder, Bookist, available on Apple Store and Google Play, presents you with recommendations based on your reading preferences. Swipe right if you’re interested and left to discard, you can rapidly build shelves of books you can’t wait to read.

The Bookist app allows readers to:

Discover your next read: swipe through a continuous feed of books tailored for you. Swipe right to add a book to your shelf or left to discard. Build your personalised reading list effortlessly.

Explore curated books: dive into expertly curated stacks of books crafted by our team. Explore prize winners, best-sellers, celebrity lists and books you have never heard of. Find your next favourite read with one swipe.

Discover books inspired by your favourites: explore book stacks inspired by your favourite reads. Delve into similar genres and themes you love.

Personalised reading experience: create custom shelves such as “Books for the Kids” or “Gift Ideas”. Tailor your reading lists to fit your unique preferences.

Join a reading community: access insightful reviews and ratings from passionate readers. Make informed decisions and share your thoughts with fellow book lovers.

Stay on track with your reading: keep track of books you’ve read and rated. Set up a shelf of books you plan to read this year and see how far you get by year end.

How it works: in three easy steps 

Step 1: Tell us a bit about yourself.
Image: Supplied
2: Start swiping.
Image: Supplied
Step 3: Get reading.
Image: Supplied

About the app

Bookist uses a combination of factors including a user’s genre preferences, reading history and in-app activity to learn about their reading habits. Using the data and extensive curation, Bookist provides a continuous stream of individualised book recommendations to each user. By employing a swipe mechanic similar to that used in dating apps, users can right swipe a book onto their shelves or left swipe a book to discard. This way users can rapidly sort through hundreds of books and distil them down into neatly organised shelves of books they want to read and books they have read. Life is too short to read a book you don’t love.

About the company

Bookist is a local company started in 2023 by Andrew Einhorn, a creative programmer, and Louise Grantham, a veteran of the publishing industry in SA.

Article provided by Janine Daniels on behalf of JDoubleD Publicity 

