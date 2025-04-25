Open Book Online returns with uHlanga Press 10th anniversary series

We're thrilled to announce the return of our Open Book Online series after a brief hiatus! This time, we're celebrating a significant milestone in South African poetry publishing with a special four-part series featuring uHlanga Press as they mark their 10th anniversary.

Founded by Nick Mulgrew, uHlanga Press has become one of South Africa's most important independent poetry publishers over the past decade. To honour this achievement, we've created four intimate conversations between Mulgrew and some of the remarkable poets, some of whose work uHlanga has brought to readers:



Maneo Mohale (April 22)

Jacques Coetzee (April 23)

Athambile Masola (April 24)



Pieter Odendaal (April 25)

Watch the first episode, a conversation with Nick Mulgrew and Maneo Mohale about how uHlanga came to be: