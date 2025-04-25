News

Open Book Online returns with uHlanga Press 10th anniversary series

There's four intimate conversations between founder Nick Mulgrew and some of the remarkable poets now on YouTube

25 April 2025 - 08:31 By Frankie Murrey
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nick Mulgrew spoke to Maneo Mohale in the first episode of Open Book Online's 10 year celebration of uHlanga Press series.
Nick Mulgrew spoke to Maneo Mohale in the first episode of Open Book Online's 10 year celebration of uHlanga Press series.
Image: Supplied

We're thrilled to announce the return of our Open Book Online series after a brief hiatus! This time, we're celebrating a significant milestone in South African poetry publishing with a special four-part series featuring uHlanga Press as they mark their 10th anniversary.

Founded by Nick Mulgrew, uHlanga Press has become one of South Africa's most important independent poetry publishers over the past decade. To honour this achievement, we've created four intimate conversations between Mulgrew and some of the remarkable poets, some of whose work uHlanga has brought to readers:

  • Maneo Mohale (April 22)
  • Jacques Coetzee (April 23)
  • Athambile Masola (April 24)
  • Pieter Odendaal (April 25)

Watch the first episode, a conversation with Nick Mulgrew and Maneo Mohale about how uHlanga came to be:

Open Book Online returns with a special four-part series featuring uHlanga Press as they mark their 10th anniversary.

Stay tuned for more Open Book Online events in the coming months. We can't wait to share these literary delights with you and build anticipation for the big festival in September. Mark your calendars for September 5-7 and get ready for an incredible line-up of authors, panels, workshops and more.

Article provided by Frankie Murrey on behalf of Open Book 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Kingsmead Book Fair 2025: birds of a feather bookmark together

Kingsmead College will host the 13th annual Book Fair on May 24.
Books
1 week ago

EXTRACT | ‘Tears Before Bedtime’ by Diane Awerbuck

‘This is a joke book – a collection of real conversations I’ve had with my offspring, or that they’ve had with me, mostly against my will’
Books
1 week ago

'It’s a festival of conversation and space for gathering' — Open Book Festival coordinator Frankie Murrey

"To find places where there's a sense of community can be everything that you need."
Books
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Open Book Festival a week away Events
  2. Sex, drugs and damaged souls Fiction
  3. Open Book Online returns with uHlanga Press 10th anniversary series News
  4. A wild tale about spies, double agents and assassins News
  5. EXTRACT: ‘Lucky Bastard’ by Anthony Akerman Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 25 April 2025
Teenager charged with arson in New Jersey wildfire