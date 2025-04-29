Gillian Anderson and Bloomsbury want more women to share their sexual fantasies

Gillian Anderson and Bloomsbury, together with international publishing partners, are asking women around the world to share their sexual fantasies, to be curated by Anderson and published after the global success of her ground-breaking bestselling book Want.
Submissions are open until 23.59 BST on May 23 2025. Details on how to enter and T&Cs can be found at www.deargillian.com.
Anderson said: “Two years ago, I asked you to write to me anonymously with your sexual fantasies for a book we would publish as Want.
“I was blown away by the response to our call. Thousands of women wrote to me with honesty, humour and vulnerability, and it has been a privilege to champion their voices. This alone felt exciting, revelatory and new. The conversations Want started, the realisations it inspired, the pleasure it promoted and the reaction it received have been everything I could have hoped for and more.
“Our project gave thousands of women the freedom to talk about sex without shame or judgement, to see themselves in the words of strangers, and reflect on their own desires, some for the first time. But Want unlocked so much more for so many and felt like the beginning of a deeper conversation. We want to throw the door wide open with another book, opening it up to more women, making it more international and even more daring.
“When we sent that first call-out for letters, there were so many unknowns. I didn’t know if anyone would write to me at all, or what you might have to say. Or if you did write, how diverse and varied the response would be. And you didn’t know the impact you would have in sharing your fantasies, or whether your anonymity would remain safe. But now that a few of us have dipped our toes in and discovered the water is warm and safe and inviting, I’d like to ask you again to join us.
“Whether you’re the Queen of Kink or have never been kissed, whether you’ve read Want cover to cover, or are just hearing about it now, I want to hear your favourite fantasies – and this time, I want to hear it all.
“Maybe you’re one of the women who wrote in last time but didn’t finish or push send. Maybe you thought your fantasy would be too much, or not enough. Maybe you didn’t trust that it would be safe. Maybe Want has given you the language to think about sexual fantasies for the very first time, and what it is you truly want. Or maybe you hadn’t even heard of our project until now.
“If Want was a key, now’s the time to be done with the lock altogether.
“So, write to me, starting your letter ‘Dear Gillian’. No one will ever know it was you.”
Image: Richard Phibbs
