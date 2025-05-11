News

Call for entries: 2025 Sunday Times Literary Awards in partnership with Exclusive Books

11 May 2025 - 00:00 By JENNIFER PLATT
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Submissions are invited from publishers for the 2025 Sunday Times Literary Awards in partnership with Exclusive Books for non-fiction and fiction.
Submissions are invited from publishers for the 2025 Sunday Times Literary Awards in partnership with Exclusive Books for non-fiction and fiction. 
Image: Supplied

This year we celebrate 35 years of the Sunday Times Literary Awards. Books are one of the vital pillars of the Sunday Times, and over the past three decades the awards have become synonymous with truth-telling, holding the powerful to account and books that transport us to the past, the future, known and unknown worlds, safe places, dangerous spaces, adventures and a mélange of emotions. 

Since their inception, the annual Sunday Times Literary Awards have become established as the most prestigious South African prizes for local works of nonfiction and fiction. We are fortunate and honoured to enter another year of prize-giving collaboration with Exclusive Books, who attach the same significance as the Sunday Times to the recognition of the power of the written word and wish to illuminate the outstanding work produced by our local authors.

Andrew Brown, winner of the 2024 Fiction Award for his book, 'The Bitterness of Olives', stands next to Jeremy Boraine representing Jonny Steinberg who won the 2024 Non-fiction Award for his book 'Winnie and Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage'.
Andrew Brown, winner of the 2024 Fiction Award for his book, 'The Bitterness of Olives', stands next to Jeremy Boraine representing Jonny Steinberg who won the 2024 Non-fiction Award for his book 'Winnie and Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage'.
Image: Masi Losi

The non-fiction award criteria asks that “the winner should demonstrate the illumination of truthfulness, especially those forms of it that are new, delicate, unfashionable and fly in the face of power; compassion; elegance of writing; and intellectual and moral integrity”.

From thought leaders to memoirists and authors who take sociopolitical risks, these accounts cast a light on who we are as a people. 

In 2001 the Sunday Times fiction prize was introduced, encouraging and recognising excellence in novels with stories that explore our multifaceted country in a multitude of ways, with the stipulation that the winning title should be one of rare imagination and style ... a tale so compelling as to become an enduring landmark of contemporary fiction”.

Last year Andrew Brown took home the fiction prize for The Bitterness of Olives (Karavan Press).

The winner of the non-fiction award was Johnny Steinberg, for Winnie and Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage. (Jonathan Ball Publishers).

 

This is a call for entries

Submissions are invited from publishers for the 2025 Sunday Times Literary Awards in partnership with Exclusive Books for non-fiction and fiction. 

  • For submission rules and procedures, and to download 2025 entry forms, visit https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/books

  • Click here for the submission rules and procedures for non-fiction.
  • Click here for the submission rules and procedures for fiction. 

  • The list of titles that publishers wish to enter should reach the conveners by email by Friday May 23 2025.

  • Publishers are to provide any full-length fiction or non-fiction work relating to Southern Africa published between December 1, 2023 and December 1, 2024. 

  • Publishers are requested to email a list of FOUR TITLES, per imprint. Please submit a list of other titles published that are eligible. 

  • All entry forms must be sent to Mila de Villiers of the Sunday Times, at mila@book.co.za by no later than Friday May 23 2025.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Steinberg, Brown scoop top literary awards

Over the past three decades, and counting, the Sunday Times Literary Awards, in partnership with Exclusive Books, has established itself as the most ...
News
6 months ago

Our privilege, yours and mine, comes with duties

In his keynote address at the Sunday Times Literary Awards on Thursday,  Edwin Cameron reflected on what has been achieved during our democracy — and ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

Here are the winners of the 2024 Sunday Times Literary Awards

Jonny Steinberg and Andrew Brown reign supreme at the 2024 Sunday Times Literary Awards, in proud partnership with Exclusive Books.
Books
6 months ago

Sunday Times Literary Awards: notes from the judges

The award, in partnership with Exclusive Books, marks the 34th anniversary of the non-fiction and 23 years of the fiction prize. Our congratulations ...
Books
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Exclusive Books’ recommended May reads News
  2. Open Book Festival a week away Events
  3. Death loves a heartache Non-Fiction
  4. EXTRACT | Jonathan Jansen's Making Love in a War: Interracial loving and ... Non-Fiction
  5. ‘The Briar Club’ is a cleverly constructed and entertaining read Fiction

Latest Videos

‘Sabbatical’ official trailer
THE MONKEY - Official Redband Trailer - In Theaters February 21