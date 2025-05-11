Call for entries: 2025 Sunday Times Literary Awards in partnership with Exclusive Books

The non-fiction award criteria asks that “the winner should demonstrate the illumination of truthfulness, especially those forms of it that are new, delicate, unfashionable and fly in the face of power; compassion; elegance of writing; and intellectual and moral integrity”.

From thought leaders to memoirists and authors who take sociopolitical risks, these accounts cast a light on who we are as a people.

In 2001 the Sunday Times fiction prize was introduced, encouraging and recognising excellence in novels with stories that explore our multifaceted country in a multitude of ways, with the stipulation that the winning title should be one of “rare imagination and style ... a tale so compelling as to become an enduring landmark of contemporary fiction”.

Last year Andrew Brown took home the fiction prize for The Bitterness of Olives (Karavan Press).

The winner of the non-fiction award was Johnny Steinberg, for Winnie and Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage. (Jonathan Ball Publishers).