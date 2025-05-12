Exclusive Books Homebru 2025 has it all

Looking for drama? Romance? Personal development? Business skills? Inspiring people?

Whatever you are looking for in a book, Exclusive Books' Homebru 2025 — Your Local Has It All — has you covered.

Says Batya Bricker, Exclusive Books GM, Books and Brand: “The Homebru selection for 2025 is a beautiful combination of every flavour and every taste of South Africa, represented in a carefully curated collection of 36 trending, unputdownable books — all written by local authors or set on home ground.

“Let’s face it, local never gets old. Places you know, characters you recognise and the feeling of something you can always come back to. The campaign ‘Your Local Has It All’ reminds you that not only does your local Exclusive Books (and we all have a local) have every kind of book to suit every kind of reading taste, but also a range of local books that will spark the same fondness that reminds you of home.