Exclusive Books Homebru 2025 has it all
Whatever authentic Mzansi genre you're looking for, Your Local Has It All
Looking for drama? Romance? Personal development? Business skills? Inspiring people?
Whatever you are looking for in a book, Exclusive Books' Homebru 2025 — Your Local Has It All — has you covered.
Says Batya Bricker, Exclusive Books GM, Books and Brand: “The Homebru selection for 2025 is a beautiful combination of every flavour and every taste of South Africa, represented in a carefully curated collection of 36 trending, unputdownable books — all written by local authors or set on home ground.
“Let’s face it, local never gets old. Places you know, characters you recognise and the feeling of something you can always come back to. The campaign ‘Your Local Has It All’ reminds you that not only does your local Exclusive Books (and we all have a local) have every kind of book to suit every kind of reading taste, but also a range of local books that will spark the same fondness that reminds you of home.
“It wasn't long ago that local writing was a small segment of the total and largely international publishing offering on the shelves. With South African writers now turning their pens to everything from celebrity biography to real-life crime, BookTok romance and nail-biting domestic noir thrillers, medi-dramas and business, on-trend self-help and African spirituality, there is nothing you won’t find in the 2025 Homebru selection,” says Bricker.
“While you might be all booked up this May, keep your eye out for the always-inviting Homebru events happening across the country. Join us for a range of book signings and for the first time ever, a Homebru Author Market — you won’t want to miss the best in local literature! If you are attending an event in store, be sure to check out the vibrant Homebru store displays and bookmarks, and if you’re a Fanatics member, expect to earn double discounts on any Homebru books purchased in May!
“As we continue to celebrate the books, people, places and things that bring us all together, let Homebru be a reminder that your local has it all.”
Click here for the catalogue.
Article provided by Helen Holyoake on behalf of Exclusive Books