Open Book Festival launches urgent public appeal to secure 2025 event

For years we have spoken about our belief that Open Book Festival is not owned by us – it is owned by all those who contribute to making it an inclusive, vibrant festival that consists of incredibly important and difficult conversations and serves to highlight some of the fantastic writing coming out of South Africa (and beyond).

We now need that collective ownership to take on a financial element. Your investment in the festival will not bring you dividends or shares, but what it will bring is the knowledge that the festival that you love and in whose value you believe will continue to exist.

Many organisations face funding crises right now and we unfortunately find ourselves in that position. We have been partly reliant on support from different levels of government since the inception of Open Book, and there is still, so close to this year’s September festival, no clarity about the applications we have made to the Western Cape or National Government.

If you see value in Open Book, contribute by clicking here.