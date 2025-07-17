Open Book Festival launches urgent public appeal to secure 2025 event
Your investment in the festival will not bring you dividends or shares, but what it will bring is the knowledge that the festival that you love and in whose value you believe will continue to exist
For years we have spoken about our belief that Open Book Festival is not owned by us – it is owned by all those who contribute to making it an inclusive, vibrant festival that consists of incredibly important and difficult conversations and serves to highlight some of the fantastic writing coming out of South Africa (and beyond).
We now need that collective ownership to take on a financial element. Your investment in the festival will not bring you dividends or shares, but what it will bring is the knowledge that the festival that you love and in whose value you believe will continue to exist.
Many organisations face funding crises right now and we unfortunately find ourselves in that position. We have been partly reliant on support from different levels of government since the inception of Open Book, and there is still, so close to this year’s September festival, no clarity about the applications we have made to the Western Cape or National Government.
If you see value in Open Book, contribute by clicking here.
QUESTIONS YOU MAY HAVE
How much money does the festival need?
R500,000
What happens if the festival doesn’t raise the money?
The festival will still go ahead, but we will have to borrow money to ensure that all our participants get paid. Longer term, the consequences are far more troubling. Borrowing money is not sustainable, and Open Book will then likely not survive beyond this year.
What happens if the government funding does come through at the last minute?
If we raise our target and our proposals for funding are approved at the last minute, the money will be used for next year’s festival.
Is there anything else we can do to help?
If you have contacts to potential sponsors, please put us in touch – email introductions, meetings or whatever else makes sense. As government funding becomes increasingly difficult to access, it becomes even more crucial for the Arts Sector to be able to build partnerships with corporate entities. It’s worth noting that sponsorships can also be in-kind, but currently we are in vital need of ‘paper money’.
If you have any other questions, email Frankie Murrey at frankie@openbookfestival.co.za.
Since 2011, we have been curating a festival that speaks to our love for the work of South African (and other) writers, as well as our commitment to seeing the literary landscape in this country transform. It has been a space where we have been privileged to create inclusive, interesting, entertaining and meaningful events that are part of much broader conversations.
We have witnessed friendships being made, work being created and published because of new connections, and have come to think of so many of you as family. We are heartbroken that the continued existence of Open Book feels so tenuous.
Please help if you can.
Mervyn, Frankie and the Open Book Team.