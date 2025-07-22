From kindness to cupcakes: how one South African woman is sweetening the internet with ubuntu

In a digital world often overwhelmed by noise, comparison and chaos, one South African woman has created a movement that is as warm as it is powerful and it’s taking BookTok by storm.

Meet Shavonne Bulmer, affectionately known as Madam Cupcake, the founder of the growing Mzansi Cupcake Movement: a growing BookTok collective that’s uplifting South African authors, readers, and creatives in a glitter-dusted show of solidarity.

At its heart, the movement is rooted in the spirit of ubuntu — “I am because we are”. Bulmer created this space to champion local voices, uplift emerging talent and offer a safe, joyful platform where readers and writers can connect without fear of judgment or exclusion. With hashtags like #MzansiCupcakes and playlists like Mzansi Rise, her videos are as sweet and comforting as her signature title.

“In a world that can feel isolating, especially for South African creators trying to be heard on global platforms, I wanted to remind people that we don’t need to shout over one another. We can rise together,” says Bulmer.

And rise they have.

What began as a soft-spoken series of supportive posts, book recommendations and author shout-outs has bloomed into a movement now being echoed internationally. Creators in American BookTok, inspired by Madam Cupcake’s gentle leadership and glittering message, have adopted their own kindness collective called the Sweet Tarts, crediting Bulmer as the original inspiration.

It’s not just about the books, though those are front and centre. It’s about the people behind them. Bulmer, a domestic violence survivor and indie author herself, knows first-hand the power of being seen. Her platform now celebrates everything from South African literature and local small businesses to mental health, personal growth and the healing power of storytelling.

The Mzansi Cupcake Movement has become a home. A safe one. One where readers, writers, and dreamers alike are reminded they belong. And where being kind is never out of style.

As Madam Cupcake always says: “Every shelf deserves a sprinkle of glitter, and every story deserves a chance to be told.”