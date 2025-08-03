The 2025 Sunday Times Literary Awards longlist

NON FICTION

The award will be bestowed on a book that presents “the illumination of truthfulness, especially those forms of it that are new, delicate, unfashionable and fly in the face of power”, and that demonstrates “compassion, elegance of writing, and intellectual and moral integrity”.

Judges

Kevin Ritchie - Chair

Ritchie is a former journalist. During his 27 year career on newspapers he edited the Diamond Fields Advertiser in Kimberley and The Star in Johannesburg. He also wrote the two volume Reporting the Courts – A Handbook for South African Journalists and co-authored The A–Z of South African Politics: People, Parties and Players (Jacana 2019). After leaving journalism in 2018, Ritchie founded a media consultancy. He continues to contribute to the craft as a session lecturer for career entry students at the Wits Centre for Journalism and writing a weekly opinion column in the Citizen.

Hlonipha Mokoena

Mokoena received her PhD from the University of Cape Town in 2005. She is currently an associate professor and researcher at WiSER (Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research) at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg. Her articles have been published in: Journal of Natal and Zulu History; Journal of Religion in Africa; Journal of Southern African Studies; Ufahamu: A Journal of African Studies; Interventions: International Journal of Postcolonial Studies, Text and Critical Arts.

Sewela Langeni

Langeni is an author and the owner of Book Circle Capital, an independent bookshop focusing on African Literature based in Melville, Johannesburg. She is passionate about literacy, especially in children. She is a Marketing Manager at one of South Africa's leading insurance companies. Her academic background spans from Journalism, Communication Sciences and Marketing. She holds a Master's degree in Strategic Marketing and Consulting (Cum Laude) from the University of Birmingham, UK. Sewela is a reviewer of local books for adults and kids. She facilitates book conversations with authors at the bookshop, book fairs and has a weekly book feature on various media platforms.

Here is the non-fiction longlist in order of the author’s surname

Lucky Bastard by Anthony Akerman, Praxis Publishing

Great Johannesburg: What Happened? How to Save an African Economic Giant by Nickolaus Bauer, Tafelberg

Orthogonal Thinking: My Own Search for Meaning in Mathematics, Literature and Life by David Buckham, Mercury

Dayspring: A Memoir by CJ Driver, Karavan Press

Exit Wounds: A Story of Love, Loss, and Occasional Wars by Peter Godwin, Picador Africa

Through a Dragonfly Eye: A Memoir by Jenny Hobbs, Hands-On Books

Breaking Bread: A Memoir by Jonathan Jansen, Jonathan Ball Publishers

The Times Do Not Permit: The Musical Life of Michael Mosoeu Moerane by Christine Lucia, Wits University Press

Soul of a Nation: A Quest for the Rebirth of South Africa's True Values by Oyama Mabandla, Tafelberg

I Will Not Be Silenced by Karyn Maughan, Tafelberg

Positively Me: Daring To Live And Love Beyond HIV by Nozibele Mayaba with Sue Nyathi, Jonathan Ball Publishers

Prescription: Ice Cream - A Doctor's Journey to Discover What Matters by Alastair McAlpine, Pan Macmillan

The Truth About Cape Slavery: The Foundations of Colonial South Africa by Patric Tariq Mellet, Tafelberg

Morafe: Person, Family and Nation in Colonial Bechuanaland 1880s-1950s by Khumisho Moguerane, Jacana Media

Patient 12A: A Memoir by Lesedi Molefi, Picador Africa

Love and Fury: A Memoir by Margie Orford, Jonathan Ball Publishers

Keorapetse Kgositsile and the Black Arts Movement: Poetics of Possibility by Uhuru Portia Phalafala, Wits University Press

Witness to Power: A Political Memoir by Mathews Phosa, Penguin Non-fiction

Hunting the Seven: How The Gugulethu Seven Assassins Were Exposed by Beverly Roos-Muller, Jonathan Ball Publishers

The Syndicate of Twenty-Two Natives: The Stan Sangweni Story by Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, Pan Macmillan

One Hundred Years of Dispossession: My Family's Quest to Reclaim Our Land by Lebogang Seale, Jacana Media

Lucas Mangope: A Life by Oupa Segalwe, Tafelberg

Chris van Wyk - Irascible Genius: A Son’s Memoir by Kevin van Wyk, Pan Macmillan

The Near North by Ivan Vladislavić, Picador Africa

In Silence My Heart Speaks by Thobeka Yose, Karavan Press

FICTION PRIZE

This is the 24th year of the Sunday Times fiction prize. The criteria stipulate that the winning novel should be one of “rare imagination and style ... a tale so compelling as to become an enduring landmark of contemporary fiction”.

JUDGES

Siphiwo Mahala - Chair

Mahala is a writer and academic, plying his trade in English and isiXhosa. He is a graduate of the University of Fort Hare, holds a Masters degree in African Literature from Wits University and a PhD in English Literature from the University of South Africa. He is the author of the novel, When a Man Cries (2007), which he later translated into isiXhosa as Yakhal’ Indoda (2010). His short story collections include African Delights (2011), Red Apple Dreams and Other Stories (2019), and The Missing Pages (2025). He wrote two critically acclaimed plays, The House of Truth (2016) and Bloke and His American Bantu (2021). In 2022, he received the PanSALB Multilingualism Award for Literature in English. His monograph Can Themba: The Making and Breaking of the Intellectual Tsotsi (2022), won the Creative Non-Fiction Award at the SA Literary Awards in 2023 and the 2024 Book of the Year at the Vice-Chancellor’s Distinguished Awards. He serves as the Chairperson of the National Arts Festival board. He is an Associate Professor in the English Department at the University of Johannesburg.

Michele Magwood

In her long career Magwood has worked in radio, magazines and television and for 20 years was the Books Editor of the Sunday Times. She is the winner of two Mondi awards and the SALA award for literary journalism. A sought-after interviewer at book festivals, she currently works as a writer and editor and assesses manuscripts for publishers. She writes a books column for Business Day Wanted magazine. Michele has a BA Honours degree from UKZN.

Dr Alma-Nalisha Cele

Cele is a pharmaceutical physician based in Johannesburg. She holds a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBCH) from the University of the Witwatersrand and a postgraduate diploma (cum laude) in medicine development from the University of Stellenbosch. She is also the co-founder of The Cheeky Natives, a literary podcast primarily focused on the review, curatorship and archiving of black literature. Cele credits a strong relationship with reading and literature to her feminist, intersectional approach not only to her work but also to her lived politics. In 2019, she was selected as one of the Mandela Washington Fellows, attending a prestigious fellowship in the US. In the same year, she was also named as one of the Mail and Guardian’s top 200 Young South Africans in the health category. In 2024, she was selected as a finalist in the TransUnion Rising Star Awards.

Here is the fiction longlist in order of the author’s surname

God's Pocket by Sven Axelrad, Umuzi

Home Scar by SE Bhamjee, Modjaji Books

The Comrade's Wife: A Novel by Barbara Boswell

Good Hope by Nick Clelland, Karavan Press

In the Shadows by Olivia M Coetzee, Modjaji Books

Now You Suffer: A Ruben Ellis Thriller by Gareth Crocker, Penguin

Deadly Benefits by Kurt Ellis, Penguin

A Short Life: A Novel by Nicky Greenwall, Penguin

Crooked Seeds by Karen Jennings, Karavan Press

The Lost Love of Akbar Manzil by Shubnum Khan, Pan Macmillan

The Queer Book of Revelation by Siya Khumalo, Kwela

The Child by Alistair Mackay, Kwela

The City is Mine: A Novel by Niq Mhlongo, Kwela

Revolutionaries House by Nthikeng Mohlele, Jacana Media

The Equality of Shadows by Charl-Pierre Naudé, Picador Africa

The Creation of Half-Broken People by Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu, Picador Africa

The Tea Merchant by Jackie Phamotse, Penguin

Who Looks Inside by Anna Stroud, Karavan Press

Crimson Sands: The Story of Dirk Aruseb and the Bondelswarts – A Novel by Jeremy Vearey, Human & Rousseau

Love, Marry, Kill: A Novel by Zukiswa Wanner, Kwela