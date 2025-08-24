Women's Month | Busisekile Khumalo holds onto hope for a kinder tomorrow

What does it mean to be a woman in contemporary South Africa?

If I were to write a chapter about what it means to be a woman in contemporary South Africa, I would title it “Rising Above”. This phrase encapsulates the struggle to overcome the pervasive fear and anxiety stemming from the stories of violence against women that surround us, leaving one to wonder, “Will I be next?” Being a woman today involves navigating numerous obstacles, gatekeeping, and micro-aggressions we face in workplaces, places of worship and even in our homes.

At work, one must often adopt a bold and authoritative demeanour to be taken seriously, and often revert to a more subdued and subservient role at home. While social media offers an illusion of connection and a sense of community, I believe women are more isolated than ever. We are pressured to project a perfect image of smiles, confidence and “queen energy” for the ‘Gram, yet we often find ourselves subjected to harsh scrutiny in the comments.

In South Africa today, being a woman means being celebrated for living your authentic self — until that self no longer fits the mould others have created for you. At that point, you risk being vilified on the social media guillotine. It involves rising above the ever-increasing expectations and absurd standards that people claim to understand. It is about allowing oneself to be vulnerable, all while fearing that such vulnerability will be weaponised against you, branding you as a pariah.

Ultimately, it is about transcending these challenges and still holding onto hope for a kinder tomorrow: a society that will be safer for the women of the future, who are today’s girls already grappling with the complexities of womanhood.