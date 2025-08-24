Women's Month | Busisekile Khumalo holds onto hope for a kinder tomorrow
Author holds onto hope for a kinder tomorrow, for a safer South Africa for women
What does it mean to be a woman in contemporary South Africa?
If I were to write a chapter about what it means to be a woman in contemporary South Africa, I would title it “Rising Above”. This phrase encapsulates the struggle to overcome the pervasive fear and anxiety stemming from the stories of violence against women that surround us, leaving one to wonder, “Will I be next?” Being a woman today involves navigating numerous obstacles, gatekeeping, and micro-aggressions we face in workplaces, places of worship and even in our homes.
At work, one must often adopt a bold and authoritative demeanour to be taken seriously, and often revert to a more subdued and subservient role at home. While social media offers an illusion of connection and a sense of community, I believe women are more isolated than ever. We are pressured to project a perfect image of smiles, confidence and “queen energy” for the ‘Gram, yet we often find ourselves subjected to harsh scrutiny in the comments.
In South Africa today, being a woman means being celebrated for living your authentic self — until that self no longer fits the mould others have created for you. At that point, you risk being vilified on the social media guillotine. It involves rising above the ever-increasing expectations and absurd standards that people claim to understand. It is about allowing oneself to be vulnerable, all while fearing that such vulnerability will be weaponised against you, branding you as a pariah.
Ultimately, it is about transcending these challenges and still holding onto hope for a kinder tomorrow: a society that will be safer for the women of the future, who are today’s girls already grappling with the complexities of womanhood.
Which book(s) by a South African woman writer made the single biggest contribution(s) to your literary work?
The Hlomu series by Dudu Busani-Dube has profoundly influenced my literary work. I admire the simplicity and authenticity in her writing, and the barriers she shattered have paved the way for my own publishing journey. Busani-Dube truly crawled so that we, as black female indie authors, could walk.
Margaret Atwood wrote: “A word after a word after a word is power.” How do you reclaim your power as a female author in South Africa?
I reclaim my power as a woman writing in South Africa by writing the stories I wish I had encountered while growing up. Despite the wealth of literature, I often struggled to see myself reflected in the narratives, even those by African authors. Now, I strive to ensure that every African woman can see herself in my work, one story at a time. My writing serves as a love letter to African women, celebrating our diverse experiences. I refuse to be confined by social expectations and deliberately tackle topics that many shy away from, such as sexual liberation, agency, mental health and the complexities of self-love and self-discovery. Every piece I create is a testament to the power and resilience of women in our society.