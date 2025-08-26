News

UJ Prize shortlist announced

26 August 2025 - 15:00 By Siphiwo Mahala
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The six titles shortlisted for the 2025 UJ Prize.
The six titles shortlisted for the 2025 UJ Prize.
Image: Supplied

The University of Johannesburg Prize (UJ Prize) for South African writing has announced the 2025 shortlist for books published in 2024. 

The UJ Prize was established in 2006 for South African writing and is not genre-specific.

They trust their panel of judges to do a fair and rigorous evaluation of submitted texts and select the most outstanding books. After an intensive adjudication process, the judges have shortlisted these books in their respective categories:

Debut Prize

  • Morafe: Person, Family and Nation in Colonial Bechuanaland by Khumisho Moguerane
  • Weeping Becomes a River by Siphokazi Jonas
  • Who Looks Inside by Anna Stroud

Main Prize

  • Keorapetse Kgositsile and the Black Arts Movement by Uhuru Portia Phalafala
  • The Comrade’s Wife by Barbara Boswell
  • The Lost Love of Akbar Manzil by Shubnum Khan

The prize money is R75,000 for the main prize and R45,000 for the debut prize. The final results will be announced before the end of September.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The 2025 Sunday Times Literary Awards longlist

Announcing the longlists for SA’s most prestigious annual literary awards for non-fiction and the fiction award in partnership with Exclusive Books. ...
Books
3 weeks ago

Part horror, part romance: Shubnum Khan’s new novel is perfectly Gothic

Lives intertwine across two centuries inside a grand, but neglected haunted house in Shubnum Khan's second novel, 'The Lost Love of Akbar Manzil'.
Books
1 year ago

Open Book Festival announces top-tier line-up for September 2025

Many of the old favourites are back, and the newbies and international lists are promising
Books
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EXTRACT | Michelle Obama's memoir, Becoming Non-Fiction
  2. Mandy Robotham chases a suspected Nazi in smog-filled London in a lively ... Fiction
  3. Roger Ballen: an introspective on a retrospective Books
  4. Taking a bite out of Chimamanda’s buttered toast Fiction
  5. Open call for submissions: 20.35 Africa Vol. VIII Anthology, guest edited by ... News

Latest Videos

Stellantis unveils STLA AutoDrive
[LIVE NOW] Media Briefing on the political environment and current developments.