"Everything tastes better braaied!" Master the art of braaiing lamb and mutton with Jan Braai

The recipes are accompanied with information about what to look for when buying lamb, tips on how best to prepare the meat and ideas for recipe variations:

In South Africa there are two types of sheep: those bred for meat – the most famous one is the Dorper, and those bred for meat and wool – of which the Merino is the best-known.

Roughly a third of the lamb meat we eat comes from the former type and the rest from the latter.

The type a specific farmer breeds depends on a number of factors, with geographical location the most important.

‘A’ grade meat from both types tastes great and is similar enough that we’re not going to discuss the differences.

Even though equal numbers of male and female lambs are born on a sheep farm, about two-thirds of all lamb meat that we eat comes from male lambs.

This is because significantly more females than males are kept for reproductive purposes.

Again, differences in taste and texture are negligible for the purposes of this book.

In summary, whether the lamb that you eat is from a Dorper or a Merino and whether it’s from a male or female makes very little difference.

But this is the important part:

Lamb meat comes from young animals. In the sheep grading system they are ‘A’ grade, and to achieve that grading they should not have real teeth yet.

As soon as they get two real teeth they are classified ‘AB’ and are no longer lambs. The meat from these older animals is known as mutton.

After ‘AB’ the next rating is ‘B’ and then ‘C’. These are all mutton.

According to the definition then, all lamb is ‘A’ grade as anything else is classified as mutton.

Lambs are usually slaughtered somewhere between 3 and 7 months of age, and the average carcass you see at the butcher weighs between 16 and 24 kilograms.

In general, the younger it is slaughtered, the less it weighs.

Those purple stamps that mark the grade on the carcass don’t use just one A on a lamb but rather a long vertical line of three As.

Some people mistakenly call this ‘triple A’ lamb but there is no such thing. This line of AAA marking simply means it is an A grade animal – in other words it is a lamb.

The only other rating refers to the covering of fat on the carcass.

A0 means that the meat contains no fat and A1 means that it has very little fat. Both will be quite dry on the braai.

A6 on the other hand means that the meat contains a lot of fat, some of which you will probably need to discard after paying meat prices for it.

When you buy lamb chops for the braai then, go for A2 or A3, as that is the best both in taste and value.