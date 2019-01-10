Nelson Mandela by Himself - a definitive book of quotations by Madiba

The United Nations officially declared 18 July International Mandela Day in November 2009; ever since it has been celebrated annually as a day dedicated to honouring Mandela’s life and legacy.

Here are eight quotes, as published in Nelson Mandela by Himself: The Authorised Book of Quotations in the section titled ‘Freedom’, to remember this remarkable man by:

1. “It is the task of a new generation to lead and take responsibility; ours has done as well as it could in its time.”

- From a message to the launch of the ANC election manifesto and ninety-seventh anniversary celebrations, Absa Stadium, East London, South Africa, 10 January 2009

2. “We are too old to pretend to be able to contribute to the resolution of those conflicts and tensions on the international front.

It is, therefore, immensely gratifying to note a younger generation of African statespersons emerging.

They will be able to speak with authority about a new world order in which people everywhere will live in equality, harmony and peace.”

- At the fifth annual Nelson Mandela Lecture, Linder Auditorium, Johannesburg, South Africa, 22 July 2007

3. “The long walk continues.”



- Final sitting of the first democratically elected parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 26 March 1999

4. “The road we have walked has been built by the contribution of all of us; the tools we have used on that road had been fashioned by all of us; the future we face is that of all of us, both in its promises and its demands.”

- At the inauguration of a monument to passive restistance, Umbilo Park, Durban, South Africa, 27 May 2002