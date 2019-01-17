Helen Joseph’s previously banned If This Be Treason available as a Kwela Pocket Revolutionary title
She shares stories of the Pony Post - the trialists’ own postal service and language, the treatment of prisoners, and the ‘real heroes’ of the Trial: the wives of the accused
“There was no definite decision on the length of the [hunger] strike – it was to go on until their demands for release were met, or until collapse. They became slow and flagging and they didn’t talk much.”
Previously banned and unavailable in South Africa, Helen Joseph writes a moving personal account of enduring the Treason Trial – one of the longest and most important trials in South African history.
She shares stories of the Pony Post - the trialists’ own postal service and language, the treatment of prisoners, and the ‘real heroes’ of the Trial: the wives of the accused.
She writes honestly and details the trialists’ perseverance, struggles, compassion and commitment to fighting oppression for all South Africans.
This edition is a vital addition to curating our South African history and to our ever-growing Pocket Series.
Helen Joseph came to South Africa in 1931. She was a founder member of the Congress of Democrats, and national secretary of Federation of South African Women. Arrested on a charge of high treason in 1956, and banned in 1957 – she was the first person to be placed under house arrest in 1962, and she survived several assassination attempts.
Article provided by NB Publishers.