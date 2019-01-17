Helen Joseph’s previously banned If This Be Treason available as a Kwela Pocket Revolutionary title

Previously banned and unavailable in South Africa, Helen Joseph writes a moving personal account of enduring the Treason Trial – one of the longest and most important trials in South African history.

She shares stories of the Pony Post - the trialists’ own postal service and language, the treatment of prisoners, and the ‘real heroes’ of the Trial: the wives of the accused.

She writes honestly and details the trialists’ perseverance, struggles, compassion and commitment to fighting oppression for all South Africans.

This edition is a vital addition to curating our South African history and to our ever-growing Pocket Series.

Helen Joseph came to South Africa in 1931. She was a founder member of the Congress of Democrats, and national secretary of Federation of South African Women. Arrested on a charge of high treason in 1956, and banned in 1957 – she was the first person to be placed under house arrest in 1962, and she survived several assassination attempts.

