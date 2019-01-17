Lukhanyo & Abigail Calata's My Father Died For This brings Fort Calata to life

When the Cradock Four’s Fort Calata was murdered by agents of the apartheid state in 1985, his son Lukhanyo was only three years old.

Thirty-one years later Lukhanyo, now a journalist, becomes one of the SABC Eight when he defies Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s reign of censorship at the public broadcaster by writing an open letter that declares: my father didn’t die for this.

Now, with his wife Abigail, Lukhanyo brings to life the father he never knew and investigates the mystery that surrounds his death despite two high-profile inquests.

Join them in a poignant and inspiring journey into the history of a remarkable family that traces the struggle against apartheid beginning with Fort’s grandfather, Rivonia trialist and ANC Secretary-General Rev James Calata.

Lukhanyo Calata is a television journalist who worked for eNCA before joining the SABC's parliamentary office. He lives in Cape Town.

Abigail Calatais a journalist who has worked for Beeld as a political reporter and parliamentary correspondent, and the University of Cape Town’s Law Faculty. She lives in Cape Town.

