Non-Fiction

Lukhanyo & Abigail Calata's My Father Died For This brings Fort Calata to life

Their book investigates the mystery that surrounds his death despite two high-profile inquest

17 January 2019 - 10:51 By Sunday Times Books

When the Cradock Four’s Fort Calata was murdered by agents of the apartheid state in 1985, his son Lukhanyo was only three years old.

Thirty-one years later Lukhanyo, now a journalist, becomes one of the SABC Eight when he defies Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s reign of censorship at the public broadcaster by writing an open letter that declares: my father didn’t die for this.

Now, with his wife Abigail, Lukhanyo brings to life the father he never knew and investigates the mystery that surrounds his death despite two high-profile inquests.

Join them in a poignant and inspiring journey into the history of a remarkable family that traces the struggle against apartheid beginning with Fort’s grandfather, Rivonia trialist and ANC Secretary-General Rev James Calata.

 

Lukhanyo Calata is a television journalist who worked for eNCA before joining the SABC's parliamentary office. He lives in Cape Town. 

Abigail Calatais a journalist who has worked for Beeld as a political reporter and parliamentary correspondent,  and the University of Cape Town’s Law Faculty. She lives in Cape Town.

Article provided by NB Publishers. 

Most read

  1. A look at the literature 2019 has in store News
  2. Rob Rose's Steinheist exposes SA's biggest corporate fraud Non-Fiction
  3. Celebrate World Read Aloud Day with Nal'ibali on February 1 News
  4. Books of the year 2018 News
  5. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News

Latest Videos

CCTV footage shows gunmen entering Nairobi hotel before attack
Somali Islamists claims deadly Kenya hotel attack
X