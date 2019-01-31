Be in your best health in just 63 days

A nine-week boot camp helps you draw up meal plans, make lifestyle changes and breaks your dependence on sugar, wheat and dairy, while keeping track of your progress and encouraging you.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sally-Ann is a Functional Integrative Nutritional Therapist, author of 10 books, researcher, speaker and product developer.

She got into the health industry in a serendipitous way, as she recovered from debilitating ill-health herself and knows the agony others go through in this condition.

By the age of 30 she was admitted to ICU on a regular basis with life-threatening asthma attacks. This usually sparked horrific sinus infections and a few years later – a full on panic disorder which lasted 13 years – all of these requiring copious amounts of pharmaceutical drugs, long hospital stays and to add to it, many sinus operations. You can read her story in her seminal work, Let Food Be Your Medicine.

Sally-Ann later qualified from the prestigious International Academy of Nutrition in Sydney, Australia, with a post graduate diploma in Clinical Nutrition, later studying Functional Medicine and numerous other nutrition-related courses.