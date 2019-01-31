Be in your best health in just 63 days
Nutritional therapist, Sally-Ann Creed's new comprehensive guide, 63 Days to Optimum Health, shows you how to be the best you
It takes your brain 21 days to forge a new neural pathway. A further 42 days to entrench it... 63 days to a new you!
Are you often tired, stressed or unwell, sleeping poorly and eating badly? In 63 Days to Optimum Health, bestselling author and nutritional therapist Sally-Ann Creed calls on advances in neuroscience to help you live your best life.
By making informed choices, you can enjoy day-long energy and ongoing health. She explains the underlying principles of good health and provides tried-and-tested scientific advice.
This comprehensive guide offers sections on gut heath, market place myths, substitutions for unhealthy old favourites, superfoods that improve immunity and nourish the body, and delicious, cook-from-scratch recipes that celebrate the benefits of making whole foods at home.
A nine-week boot camp helps you draw up meal plans, make lifestyle changes and breaks your dependence on sugar, wheat and dairy, while keeping track of your progress and encouraging you.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sally-Ann is a Functional Integrative Nutritional Therapist, author of 10 books, researcher, speaker and product developer.
She got into the health industry in a serendipitous way, as she recovered from debilitating ill-health herself and knows the agony others go through in this condition.
By the age of 30 she was admitted to ICU on a regular basis with life-threatening asthma attacks. This usually sparked horrific sinus infections and a few years later – a full on panic disorder which lasted 13 years – all of these requiring copious amounts of pharmaceutical drugs, long hospital stays and to add to it, many sinus operations. You can read her story in her seminal work, Let Food Be Your Medicine.
Sally-Ann later qualified from the prestigious International Academy of Nutrition in Sydney, Australia, with a post graduate diploma in Clinical Nutrition, later studying Functional Medicine and numerous other nutrition-related courses.
BOOK LAUNCH
Human & Rousseau and Exclusive Books Cavendish Square invite you to the launch of 63 Days to Optimum Health in Cape Town.
WHEN: Thursday, February 7.
TIME: 18:00 for 18:30.
WHERE: Exclusive Books, Lower Mall, Cavendish Square, Vineyard Road, Claremont.
RSVP: E-mail events@exclusivebooks.co.za or call 011-798-0180.
• Article provided by NB Publishers.