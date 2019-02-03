The Mars Room is a powerful prison novel that you won't forget

At 29, Romy Hall is serving two consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole. "I don't plan on living a long life. Or a short life, necessarily. I have no plans at all," she tells us. "The thing is you keep existing whether you have a plan to do so or not."

The novel paints a shockingly detailed picture of the mass incarceration system and daily life at Stanville Women's Correctional Facility - the posturing and competition, the regular and unchecked violence, the moments of friendship or tenderness, and the simple, relentless grind of blind and brutal institutionalism.

Author Rachel Kushner's research is remarkable and well woven into the narrative. Who knew that an ice cream could be smuggled through the plumbing system or that alcohol could be brewed from fermented ketchup?