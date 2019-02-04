Acclaimed historian charts The Rise & Demise of the Afrikaners

Topics range from ethnic entrepreneurship, political parties’ use of the ‘coloured vote’, ‘Bantu’ education, and the Rubicon speech to Nelson Mandela’s relationship with the last Afrikaner leaders.

Finally, he examines the most likely future for this contentious group and the nature of its imprint on South Africa.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Hermann Giliomee is an internationally renowned historian.

His bestselling Die Afrikaners was adapted into a documentary for kykNET in 2018, while the original in English, The Afrikaners: Biography of a People, was published to acclaim both here and in the US and UK. It was described as ‘magisterial’ by The Economist.

He has been an associate at Yale, Cambridge and the Wilson Centre for International Scholars in Washington DC.

• Article provided by NB Publishers.