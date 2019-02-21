EXTRACT | Land of my Ancestors by Botlhale Tema

However, Morton says that the reality was quite different: “Young captive labourers, often bound to Boer households and raised to adulthood without parents or kin, helped to sustain and consolidate the advancing Dutch frontier.”

Another contributor to the book, Jan CA Boeyens, writes that this “new” form of slavery was euphemistically called “apprenticeship” or “inboekstelsel”. The captured children were referred to as “inboekelinge”, because their presence in the Transvaal had to be recorded, or as “weeskinders” (orphans), a false explanation of why they were separated from their parents.

Morton writes that the inboekelinge spoke mainly Dutch or Afrikaans, and they were adept at most Dutch household chores (cooking, butter- and soap-making) and economic activities (tannery, carpentry, gun and wagon repair). These were some of the activities practised by my people at Welgeval.

As I read Eldredge and Morton’s book, I could see how the people of Welgeval fitted the description of inboekelinge. I could appreciate the history of cruelty in South Africa be-cause we experienced it in different forms under apartheid. What I could not wrap my head around was how I had grown up happy: how did my people transform that amount of pain and trauma from their past to produce me, who felt privileged by my upbringing? My assumptions of who I was lay shattered. There was no privilege, but an immense debt to those who really suffered. The true meaning of Welgeval to my people began to emerge – it must have been a place of refuge for people who had escaped slavery and oppression.

From then on, I became obsessed with the need to document our story for generations to come because Welgeval is no longer there for them to experience it. I interviewed the older relatives and pieced together the fragments of information we could gather and produced a narrative of the people of Welgeval.

As I scoured the archives and libraries to establish the ownership of Welgeval, I came across issues relating to land ownership for black people following the 1913 Land Act. The story of Welgeval is thus also a story of land ownership – how the people of Welgeval bought the farm and how they finally lost it. Thankfully, the story does not end with a complete loss.

Shrunk to dreariness

After being removed from their homes in the 1980s, the exiles from Welgeval had plots of land allotted to them in Sandfontein and a few months later they had built brick houses – low-cost, flat-tin-roofed makeshifts to call home. They even dared to name the new place Welgeval, but it bore no resemblance. The older settlers could not adjust to the wrench from their land and their old lifestyle. Many of them soon died – one after another.

In the new Welgeval, life had shrunk to a dreariness whose main occupation was waiting for government grants, pensions and remittances from those working in the cities. The few goats and pigs that survived the trek wandered around all day, picking up bits of grass and plastic here and there – disorientated from all the strangeness.

The Pilanesberg National Park, in which the original Welgeval was situated.BRUSHED BY TIME The Pilanesberg National Park, in which the original Welgeval was situated. Image: pilanesbergnationalpark.orgThe year 1994 brought in a new government to South Africa and a new dispensation in which all are equal before the law. Redress of past injustices became an important policy of the ANC government. The Land Commission and the Land Claims Court were established to provide victims of forced removals an opportunity to apply for restitution of the land they had lost.

The Department of Agriculture and Land Affairs led the land restitution process. They made a call for claims and assisted communities in filling the claim forms. My cousins, led by John Moloto, formed a claims committee with representatives of the nine families that had bought Welgeval and filed a claim.

This proved to be the easiest part of the land restitution process, however. The claimants had to provide evidence of ownership of the land they were claiming. They were stuck, not knowing where to find such evidence, because they did not have the title deed. Looking for evidence was especially difficult for a community that had lost so much in the process of resettlement. Many communities that submitted claims gave up at this point because they could not produce evidence for their claim. By a fortunate coincidence, I had just finished my research for this book when I learnt about my cousins’ predicament. I had found papers documenting the history of ownership of Welgeval, from Gonin to the later inhabitants. My cousin Moloko and I then joined the claims committee to lend a hand. I quickly put together the required evidence and we submitted.

Our claims were gazetted on 19 November 2004 and we were immediately asked to form a Communal Property Association (CPA), which would be a decision-making body on matters related to the claim and, in future, on all matters relating to the Pilanesberg National Park, in which the original Welgeval was situated.