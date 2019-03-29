EXTRACT | Evan Ratliff's The Mastermind: Drugs. Empire. Murder. Betrayal.

ABOUT THE MASTERMIND

The incredible true story of the decade-long quest to bring down Paul Le Roux—the creator of a frighteningly powerful Internet-enabled cartel who merged the ruthlessness of a drug lord with the technological savvy of a Silicon Valley entrepreneur.

It all started as an online prescription drug network, supplying hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of painkillers to American customers. It would not stop there. Before long, the business had turned into a sprawling multinational conglomerate engaged in almost every conceivable aspect of criminal mayhem. Yachts carrying $100 million in cocaine. Safe houses in Hong Kong filled with gold bars. Shipments of methamphetamine from North Korea. Weapons deals with Iran. Mercenary armies in Somalia. Teams of hit men in the Philippines. Encryption programs so advanced that the government could not break them.

The man behind it all, pulling the strings from a laptop in Manila, was Paul Calder Le Roux - a reclusive programmer turned criminal genius who could only exist in the networked world of the twenty-first century, and the kind of self-made crime boss that American law enforcement had never imagined.

For half a decade, DEA agents played a global game of cat-and-mouse with Le Roux as he left terror and chaos in his wake. Each time they came close, he would slip away. It would take relentless investigative work, and a shocking betrayal from within his organisation, to catch him. And when he was finally caught, the story turned again, as Le Roux struck a deal to bring down his own organisation and the people he had once employed.

Award-winning investigative journalist Evan Ratliff spent four years piecing together this intricate puzzle, chasing Le Roux’s empire and his shadowy henchmen around the world, conducting hundreds of interviews and uncovering thousands of documents. The result is a riveting, unprecedented account of a crime boss built by and for the digital age.

Everyone says that Paul Le Roux was a sweet kid. “Paulie was an utter delight as a baby and child and young man,” a relative from his extended family recalled. “He was easygoing, a pure delight, happy, uncomplaining, undemanding, loving, and affectionate. He really was. I never knew what evil lay in him.”

He was born on Christmas Eve, 1972, at Lady Rodwell Maternity Home in Bulawayo, in the country then called Rhodesia. His mother, Jill, was seventeen and had already decided to give him up for adoption.

“You’ve disgraced your family, this cannot happen,” her mother told her, according to one of Le Roux’s half-siblings, born to Jill years later. The family was religious, and had little money. According to Le Roux family lore, the father was a soldier from South Africa who’d traveled to Rhodesia to fight the war. Other family members recalled instead that Le Roux’s father was Zimbabwean—and married—and had left for South Africa later. Either way, Le Roux was born in a time when the shadow of violence had unmoored communities.

“Life was lived in the moment,” the relative said. Laws guarded the privacy of mothers who gave children up for adoption, allowing hospitals to issue short-form birth certificates containing only the adoptive parents’ names. The “long certificate,” containing the birth parents’ information, was filed away and meant to be kept confidential. On Le Roux’s long certificate, his first name was listed as “UNKNOWN.” A month after the birth, an official addendum was added: “Child to be known in future as: Paul Calder Le Roux.”