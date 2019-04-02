Pieter-Louis Myburgh defends Gangster State in radio interview

Sifting through heaps of records, documents and exclusive source interviews, Myburgh explores Magashule’s relationship with the notorious Gupta family and other tender moguls; investigates government projects costing billions that enriched his friends and family but failed the poor; reveals how he was about to be arrested by the Scorpions before their disbandment in the late 2000s; and exposes the methods used to keep him in power in the Free State and to secure him the post of ANC secretary-general.

Most tellingly, Myburgh pieces together a pack of leaked emails and documents to reveal shocking new details on a massive Free State government contract and Magashule’s dealings with a businessman who was gunned down in Sandton in 2017. These files seem to lay bare the methods of a man who usually operated without leaving a trace.

Gangster State is an unflinching examination of the ANC’s top leadership in the post–Jacob Zuma era, one that should lead readers to a disconcerting conclusion: When it comes to the forces of capture, South Africa is still far from safe.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is an award-winning investigative journalist. He has done work on multibillion-rand contracts at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa); shady intelligence projects at the State Security Agency (SSA); and the #GuptaLeaks. He is the author of the bestselling The Republic of Gupta. Myburgh is a member of Scorpio, the Daily Maverick’s celebrated investigations team.