Vuvuzela Dawn reveals 25 years of SA sporting dramas and passions

A fresh spotlight on an exhilarating journey, and some much-needed reminders of how sport has enriched lives and opened minds in South Africa over the last 25 years.’

– LUCAS RADEBE

In 2019, SA celebrates 25 years of democracy and the freedom that turned the country from a political pariah to one warmly embraced by the world.

Nowhere was the welcome more visible, or more emotional, than in sport.

Vuvuzela Dawn tells the stories of that return.

From Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations win to the fabled ‘438’ Proteas game, we go behind the scenes of the great moments and record-breaking triumphs from 1994 to the present.

From Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk to Benni McCarthy and Kevin Anderson, from twin World Cup rugby victories to the traumas of Kamp Staaldraad and Hansie Cronjé, Vuvuzela Dawn reveals the sporting dramas and passions that defined a quarter century.

Luke Alfred is an award-winning journalist and author. This is his sixth book.

Ian Hawkey has been a correspondent for the London Sunday Times for 25 years. He is the author of two prize-winning books.