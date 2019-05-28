The definitive spoor guide has been updated and revised
'A Field Guide to the Tracks & Signs of Southern, Central & East African Wildlife' has been updated and revised to provide detailed coverage of all things tracks and signs
ABOUT THE BOOK
Originally published in 1994, A Field Guide to Tracks and Signs of Southern and East African Wildlife quickly became the standard reference to the subject in the region, reprinting many times.
This new edition provides the most detailed coverage of tracks, droppings, bird pellets, nests and shelters and feeding signs, not only for mammals, but also for birds, reptiles, insects and other invertebrates.
Greatly expanded, this extensive update now features full colour throughout.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Chris and Mathilde Stuart have published a range of authoritative, best-selling field guides and other titles on African mammals, wildlife and conservation, as well as numerous scientific papers and popular articles.
Mathilde holds a doctorate in medicine from the University of Innsbruck; Chris holds an MSc from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.