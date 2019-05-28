The definitive spoor guide has been updated and revised

ABOUT THE BOOK

Originally published in 1994, A Field Guide to Tracks and Signs of Southern and East African Wildlife quickly became the standard reference to the subject in the region, reprinting many times.

This new edition provides the most detailed coverage of tracks, droppings, bird pellets, nests and shelters and feeding signs, not only for mammals, but also for birds, reptiles, insects and other invertebrates.

Greatly expanded, this extensive update now features full colour throughout.