Made by readers for readers

‘Getaway magazine has published some of the most iconic images of Africa in the past three decades and this book is a celebration of the best of them.’ – Justin Fox, Getaway editor

ABOUT THE BOOK

Exhibiting the wonders of nature and the beauties of the African continent, The 30-Year Safari: A Celebration of Getaway Photography is an awe-inspiring coffee-table book showcasing photography from the past decade to celebrate Getaway’s 30th birthday.

Having built a loyal and dedicated readership, Getaway designed this book using photographs from its readers.

It is a salute to all Africa has to offer, from its natural splendour to the talent of its contributors.

Images from the sea to the sky grace the pages in the form of high-definition photos, and with its elegant hardcover format and dust jacket, it is the perfect travel-inspiration book.

Getaway has become synonymous with the finest African travel photography and this book, the very best of its archive, is a tribute to the many photographers who have made it so. It is, indeed, a book made by Getaway readers for Getaway readers.

ABOUT THE EDITOR

Justin Fox is an award-winning writer and photographer based in Cape Town, and the author of more than a dozen books.

Fox was a Rhodes Scholar and received a doctorate in English from Oxford University, after which he became a research fellow at the University of Cape Town, where he taught part-time for the better part of two decades.

His articles and photographs have appeared internationally in a number of publications, while his short stories and poems have appeared in various anthologies. He is a two-time Mondi journalism award-winner. Recent books include The Marginal Safari, Whoever Fears the Sea, The Impossible Five and My Great Expedition.



