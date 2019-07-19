Gabi Lowe's 'Get Me to 21' is a painful, riveting and brutally honest memoir

"A brutal story, brilliantly written, carried by wisdom and love." – Marianne Thamm

"I am in complete awe. I had no idea what the Lowe family went through in those final months. Get Me to 21 is deeply moving and inspiring."

– Pippa Hudson, Cape Talk

ABOUT THE BOOK

Get Me to 21: The Jenna Lowe Story is the riveting memoir by Gabi Lowe, the mother of Lead SA activist Jenna Lowe, the brilliant teenager who was the driving force behind the famous #GetMeto21 campaign.

Jenna was diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension, an extremely rare illness that, after a double lung transplant, ultimately led to her untimely death, four months before her 21st birthday.

In this riveting and brutally honest memoir, in all its terrible truth, pain and beauty, Gabi Lowe shares her family's extraordinary four-year battle to save Jenna's life.

Despite the tragic loss of Jenna, Get Me to 21 will leave the reader deeply inspired and reminded of the capacity and depth of the human spirit. Embracing grit, resilience and never turning her back on the hope of saving her daughter's life, Gabi Lowe encourages us to believe that the ability to face darkness lives deep within us all.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gabi Lowe is a professional life coach, facilitator, speaker, writer and founder of The Jenna Lowe Trust, The Coaching Nest and The Resilience Factory. She is the mother of SA's late sweetheart and heroine Jenna Lowe and her sister Kristi Lowe. Gabi lives in Cape Town with her husband Stuart. For the past four years since Jenna's death, Gabi has continued Jenna's legacy and the incredible work her daughter inspired. Despite having to revisit her daughter's unbearably painful illness when writing the book, Gabi Lowe hopes Get Me to 21 will help others facing loss, pain, challenges and adversity.



