Non-Fiction

'Epidemics and the Health of African Nations' explores the continent's vulnerability to disease

A key argument is that a well-functioning health system is at the core of a country’s capacity to provide quality healthcare to counter an epidemic

Jacana Media Publisher
24 July 2019 - 09:58
This volume brings African experts together to probe possible solutions to the continent’s heavy burden of disease.
This volume brings African experts together to probe possible solutions to the continent’s heavy burden of disease.
Image: Jacana Media

News footage of epidemics and disease in Africa is a familiar sight. Yet these outbreaks are often presented without reference to the preceding events and conditions that have triggered them.

In Mistra’s new book, Epidemics and the Health of African Nations, researchers and practitioners from within the continent explore its vulnerability to disease, and demonstrate that disease occurs commonly because of political and economic influences.

The contributing authors use case studies to extract lessons and challenge conventional frameworks about disease. The chapters explore the relationship between disease and political and socio-economic contexts. A key argument is that a well-functioning health system is at the core of a country’s capacity to provide quality healthcare to counter an epidemic.

Authors argue that it would be more productive to mobilise resources to build strong health systems across Africa than to mobilise international resources in a panicked response to an outbreak.

This volume brings African experts together to probe possible solutions to the continent’s heavy burden of disease. The recurring themes in this book and the insights extracted from individual case studies will be helpful in devising policy for the control of disease and the combatting of epidemics in Africa.

RELATED ARTICLES

DRC health minister declares measles epidemic, urges mass vaccinations

Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC's) health minister has declared an epidemic of measles, with the country already struggling to contain the ...
News
1 month ago

It will take passionate, committed global citizens to make HIV history

With several vaccine trials on the go, SA is in the frontline against Aids
Opinion & Analysis
7 months ago

DR Congo Ebola outbreak an emergency of global concern: WHO

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a "public health emergency of ...
News
6 days ago

UN aims to eliminate yellow fever epidemics in Africa by 2026

Nearly 1 billion people in Africa will be vaccinated against yellow fever by 2026 in an ambitious United Nations campaign to eliminate epidemics of ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 2019 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlists announced News
  2. What influence do these mega-wealthy individuals exert on South Africa? Non-Fiction
  3. Deconstructing the secret world of apartheid spies Non-Fiction
  4. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  5. LISTEN | Redi Tlhabi discusses Khwezi with Eusebius McKaiser Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X