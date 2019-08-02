EXTRACT | 'Under the Camelthorn Tree' by Kate Nicholls

Kate Nicholls left England to raise her five children in Botswana: an experience that would change each of their lives.

Living on a shoestring in a lion conservation camp, Kate homeschools her family while they also learn first-hand about the individual lives of wild lions.

Their deep attachment to these magnificent animals is palpable. The setting is exotic, but it is also precarious.

When the author is subjected to a brutal attack by three men, it threatens to destroy her and her family: post-traumatic stress turns a good mother into a woman who is fragmented and out of control.

In this powerfully written, raw and often warmly funny memoir, we witness the devastation of living with a mother whose resilience is almost broken, and how familial structures shift as the children mature and roles change.

Under the Camelthorn Tree addresses head-on the many issues surrounding motherhood, education, independence and the natural world; and highlights the long-lasting effect of gender violence on secondary victims.

Above all, it is an inspiring account of family love, and a powerful beacon of hope for life after trauma.

The South Bank Centre, London, 2013

The South Bank Centre’s main foyer thrummed to the rhythms of language, an occasional word or phrase cresting a wave before sinking back into unintelligible murmur. Drinking a cup of rather nasty black coffee I watched people flowing like harvester ants on a mission: chaotically organized, jostling and dispersing. In twenty minutes some them would be listening to my story, yet I was surprisingly relaxed and disengaged from fear. I had committed to giving the talk for a reason, so there was no point in allowing anxiety in.

Walking upstairs my head was clear: my thoughts were gathered: my heart was steady: only my legs were unsure. Fear of falling was a natural part of my life, it didn’t bother me.

Jude sat on the dais with me and the other speakers. She introduced us one by one. Each of us had a different story, and a perspective we chose to share because we cared. The audience was hushed, respectful: a little awkward. I felt sorry for them. It must have been hard, leaning forward, wanting to understand something that most people shied away from. My talk was last:

‘Hello. Thank you for listening today, I know it can’t be easy. I will do my best to be direct. I’m not going to go into details – the mechanics of rape are what they are. I was raped at knifepoint on the side of the road by three men in Botswana. I was lucky because I was well cared for by the police and the hospital. I was given kindness and immediate medical assistance. Not to seem over-dramatic, but this was life-saving. In Botswana statistically one in three people are infected with HIV/Aids – not great odds for me. I was lucky to be in Botswana where antiretroviral treatment is freely available and routinely offered to women who have been raped. I’m not telling that part of my story for the first time. A week after it happened I wrote an article for the local paper: in a small African town it was front-page news. I spoke out because I wanted to break the taboo of silence and to encourage other women to come forward. It’s a universal crime, and universally it is shrouded in shame and fear. That has to stop. It seems that whether women live in developing or developed countries they are still facing the same battles.