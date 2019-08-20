Non-Fiction

A new chapter in state capture: the cult of Bosasa

"A timely, thorough account of the Bosasa saga"

20 August 2019 - 11:53
'The Bosasa Billions: How the ANC sold its soul for braaipacks, booze and bags of cash' by James-Brent Styan and Paul Vecchiatto.
'The Bosasa Billions: How the ANC sold its soul for braaipacks, booze and bags of cash' by James-Brent Styan and Paul Vecchiatto.
Image: LAPA

With South Africans still reeling from the revelations of state capture, the next bombshell hit the country: Bosasa – grand-scale corruption that has cost taxpayers billions.

Whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi and Bosasa boss Gavin Watson soon became household names while gripping testimony before the Zondo commission held the public in thrall: little black books, elaborate bribes and walk-in vaults.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa – the man tasked with reforming the country – became entangled in the web himself, it sparked a political firestorm that threatened to engulf his presidency.

In The Bosasa Billions, best-selling author James-Brent Styan and co-writer Paul Vecchiatto tell the story of how one company hijacked the state to establish an extensive tender network stretching right to the top of the ANC government.

Watson’s employees likened the workings of his company to that of a cult. Ultimately, however, Bosasa was not in the business of saving souls. It was selling them.

“A timely, thorough account of the Bosasa saga. The chronicle of the transition from freedom fighters to unscrupulous state captors is astonishing.”
– Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of Gangster State

James-Brent Styan, a former financial and parliamentary journalist, is the best-selling author of Steinhoff: Inside SA’s Biggest Corporate Crash.

Paul Vecchiatto has more than 16 years’ experience as a parliamentary correspondent for several publications and wire services.

RELATED ARTICLES

Booze and braai packs for a union boss

Trade union leaders were also fair game for scandal-ridden Bosasa. One of them helped Gavin Watson's company land a lucrative - and irregular - ...
Business
2 days ago

'Confidential' bank statements 'unlawfully obtained': Latest salvo in public protector vs Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers have accused the public protector of unlawfully obtaining financial information from bank accounts linked to the ...
Politics
1 week ago

Ramaphosa hands affidavit to state capture inquiry on 'relationship' with Guptas

President Cyril Ramaphosa has submitted an affidavit to the commission of inquiry into state capture explaining whether he has had relationships with ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. The story of Zephany Nurse, who grew up believing she was Miché Solomon Non-Fiction
  3. Miché Solomon/Zephany Nurse will be telling her story at Open Book Festival. News
  4. Introducing substance use and abuse in SA brain behaviour and other perspectives Non-Fiction
  5. The law of the lawn News

Latest Videos

The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'
X